Becky’s Affiliated: Join me tomorrow for CoinGeek Live’s Gambling Industry Track!

Just in case you’ve missed our invites to CoinGeek Live 2020 which is now on its second of three days, I wanted to personally invite you to join us tomorrow, October 2nd, for the special gambling industry track taking place between 9:25 and 11:35 EST.

This digital event is free for everyone to attend, no matter where in the world you are. All you have to do is sign up via the CoinGeek Conference website and you can learn about the exciting intersection of the gambling industry and blockchain, in addition to hearing from 90 cutting-edge speakers, all completely live.

Completely live means absolutely nothing is pre-recorded and you can digitally interact with speakers, submit questions and network in real time, as much as you like. The sessions will also be available on-demand for registered attendees, so feel free to dip in and out as your schedule permits.

CoinGeek Live 2020 represents several “firsts”, including the dedicated gambling industry track which will feature 14 C-level speakers from the esports, land-based and online gambling space.

Another first is the way in which this digital conference has been structured. As pointed out by Calvin Ayre in a podcast with CoinGeek’s Charles Miller, this conference is actually making history. The event is being simultaneously broadcasted live from studios in New York City and London, with most speakers presenting from one location or the other and a handful remotely. No one else has produced a digital conference in this way- at least that we know of!

So back to the gambling industry track and why this is such a special treat for us to take advantage of.

Its certainly not a coincidence that Calvin Ayre has a deep connection to both the gambling industry and Bitcoin SV (BSV) technology. He recognizes the potential for BSV like he did with Bodog and the potential for online gambling in the early 2000s and for this reason, BSV technology excites him greatly. For someone who has such a solid understanding of both worlds, we should take it from him that the gambling industry can benefit immensely from BSV.

Tomorrow there will be three panels within the gambling industry track, each with a special focus- esports, land-based gambling and online gambling. The purpose of these panels is to educate with practical examples and also uncover pain points to generate discussion on how blockchain technology can address them.

The panelists will be interacting with each other in a language that anyone can understand, no prior knowledge of blockchain or BSV is necessary.

You will be treated to big name speakers such as Rahul Sood of Unikrn, Eric Bowers of Boyd Gaming, Sam Brown of Hero Gaming and many more. I’ve included the schedule below and we at CalvinAyre.com, our friends at CoinGeek.com and Calvin Ayre himself hope to see you there!