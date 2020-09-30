Scientific games to host Mediafest 2020, a live virtual event to share future of sports betting, iGaming & iLottery

Mediafest 2020 to feature thought leadership on latest in sports betting research, Q&A opportunities and discussion on recent partnerships

Company Today Announced Five-Year Contract Renewal with Long-Term Customer Flutter Entertainment to Continue Providing its OpenSports™ Technology to Operators’ Portfolio of Global Brands

New York, NY — Scientific Games, providers of the technology behind Draft Kings, Fanduel, BETMGM and more, will host an exclusive live event for industry leading media experts on the future of the mobile sports betting and the i-gaming world. This invite only event will detail the latest in sports betting research by partner Eilers & Krejcik, the exponential growth and performance in the field in sports betting, iGaming and iLottery, and thought leadership and Q&A opportunities from Barry Cottle, President and CEO, Scientific Games and Jordan Levin, Group CEO, Scientific Games Digital amongst other industry leaders. Mediafest 2020 will also feature discussion on recent partnerships. This event is an opportunity to get invaluable market context while hearing about Scientific Games’ plans for the future.

RSVP to event here: [email protected]

WHO: Barry Cottle, President and CEO, Scientific Games and Jordan Levin, Group CEO, Scientific Games Digital.

WHAT: Scientific Games’ event Mediafest2020

WHEN: Wednesday, September 30th – 8am Pacific/11am Eastern

WHERE: Secure link to follow upon RSVP