Preakness Stakes to be featured through Kentucky Lottery’s Win Place Show on Oct. 3

Partnership with The Stronach Group makes Preakness 145 first ever Triple Crown race playable through state lotteries

Louisville, KY – EquiLottery Games and The Stronach Group have agreed to offer the Preakness Stakes through Win Place Show, the first ever lottery game based on the results of live horse race. Currently being offered by the Kentucky Lottery, Win Place Show features one race per day from race tracks across the U.S. and Preakness 145 will be the first Triple Crown race to be featured through this platform. Win Place Show launched statewide in Kentucky on August 16th of this year.

“We have the pleasure of working with some of the most iconic brands in U.S. sports and gaming,” said EquiLottery Games CEO Brad Cummings. “Offering the Preakness Stakes through Win Place Show means we will be able to offer premium content to our player base through the convenience of the Kentucky Lottery retailer network. It is clear The Stronach Group shares our vision for innovative ways to bring new fans to horse racing and we look forward to continuing to build upon those mutual goals in the future.”

Due to this partnership, lottery players will be able to purchase Win Place Show draw game tickets based on the results of the Preakness Stakes at all lottery retailers in Kentucky. One of the premiere events on the U.S. sports calendar every year, the Preakness Stakes will run on October 3rd this year at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. This is the first time the Preakness will run as the last Triple Crown event of the year.

“We’re excited to bring the final leg of the Triple Crown to Kentucky Lottery players,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “We believe they’ll enjoy being able to play the game for one of the highest-profile races of the year, and we look forward to hopefully creating lots of winners that day.”

Win Place Show gives players a unique lottery experience by purchasing a two-dollar draw game ticket whose winnings are based on the results of a live horse race later that day. A QR code on each ticket allows players to download the Win Place Show mobile app to watch the race of each day live or on replay, scan tickets to check winnings, and set up a profile to help store and track their tickets throughout the day.

ABOUT EQUILOTTERY GAMES

Other games being offered by EquiLottery Games are based on the results of other major sports such as baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and stock car racing. These games are fully licensed with team or league logos and EquiLottery Games holds licenses with iconic brands such as MLB, NBA, and NASCAR and expects to launch these products in multiple states beginning in 2021.

EquiLottery Games is the leader of a new live sports category for state lottery. Developing these games of pure chance protected by US and Canadian patents, EquiLottery Games supports its lottery offerings through a series of products and services that make its games plug-and-play for its state lottery customers. These include central gaming systems, data licensing, player and horsemen negotiations, intellectual property licensing, multi-platform mobile apps, multi-channel marketing support, operational support, second chance raffle prizes, sports calendar development, sports league licensing, systems integrations, and video streaming.

ABOUT THE KENTUCKY LOTTERY

Voters in Kentucky approved a constitutional amendment to create a state lottery in 1988. Sales started in 1989, and since inception, more than $5.6 billion in proceeds have been returned to the state. All proceeds now fund college grant, scholarship and literacy programs in the Commonwealth, with 820,000 grants and scholarships worth $3.8 billion provided to Kentucky’s brightest and most deserving students since 1999. In its 31 years of operation, the Kentucky Lottery has sold more than $22 billion in tickets and has paid more than $13.5 billion in player prizes.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company’s consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced “First”) powers The Stronach Group’s forward-thinking 1/ST Racing, 1/ST Technology, 1/ST Live and 1/ST Properties businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST Horse Care mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST Racing drives the best-in-class horse racing operations at the company’s premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, and Gulfstream Park West (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course – home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST Technology is horse racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX, Betmix, Monarch and XBTV brands. 1/ST Live blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality by delivering uniquely curated events such as InfieldFest and Pegasus LIV Stretch Village. 1/ST Properties is responsible for the development of the company’s live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including, The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST Horse Care represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. For more information please visit www.1st.com.