IC3Group to offer global betting & gaming sector strategic support

IC3Group is being launched to advise gaming industry businesses, and Investors, on their growth and expansion strategy by identifying suitable M&A targets, market access opportunities & sources of finance while helping Investors understand the gaming landscape and ways to maximise returns.



Founded by three gaming industry veterans, with over 50 years combined experience across the global sector, IC3Group has the industry experience, operational know-how and global network to deliver what sports betting and gaming businesses need to help achieve their growth targets.



The three IC3Cap principals are:



David Copeland : An experienced founder, owner and investor within the global gaming and sports betting space including Wedge Traffic (US regulated affiliate), Sportsrated (AI platform), Bettingjobs.com (Headhunter). Most recently David has become a US focussed dealmaker with a particular focus on customer acquisition strategy and market access.



Chris Miller: Chris is the long-term Managing Director of BettingJobs, the leading headhunting & recruitment solutions provider to the sports betting & gaming sector. Chris has, as a result, a global reach at Investor and Executive level, from Tier1’s to Start-ups.



Keith McDonnell: Keith is CEO of kmigaming.com, an international service provider to the sports betting and iGaming business. Drawing on over a decade of senior level Operator experience with the likes of William Hill, the UK Tote and a business licensing the “Bodog” brand in Europe and Asia, Keith is also an Investor in a number of niche industry businesses and has assisted others in raising capital and brokering strategic deals.



IC3Group is open for business and ready to assist industry businesses with ambitious growth aspirations and Investors looking to capitalize on positive industry trends.



w: www.ic3group.com

e: [email protected]