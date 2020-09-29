Betpoint Group expands its brand portfolio with UltraCasino.com

Wednesday 30th September 2020

Betpoint Group Ltd, the operator behind online casino brands including 21.com and NitroCasino, is expanding its portfolio further with the launch of its most recent site UltraCasino.com.

After successfully launching its first casino, 21.com, in the summer of 2018, the company has since launched another four brands at a rapid pace.

Within the last twelve months, Betpoint Group has experienced a significant growth spurt leading to the release of JustSpin.com in October 2019, NitroCasino.com in early 2020, followed by NeonVegas.com in June, and just after two months, the brand new release of UltraCasino.com.

With its own unique twist, UltraCasino will be the latest addition to Betpoint Group’s portfolio of top quality brands. The casino will feature a new gamification tool called Ultra Charge, adding on a brand new reward system to engage players.

“We are extremely excited to launch UltraCasino. It is marking yet another milestone for us and we could not be happier with the progress that we have made in the past twelve months. Our agile and fast-paced organisation structure, combined with our multi-brand strategy has really paid off and made an impact on the market”, says Karl Wijkmark, CEO of Betpoint Group.

About Betpoint Group

Headquartered in Malta, Betpoint Group specialises in the online casino industry by providing entertainment through its gaming products. BP Group Ltd (Betpoint Group) is licensed and regulated in the European Union by the Malta Gaming Authority: License number MGA/B2C/203/2011.