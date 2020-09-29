CalvinAyre.com October 2020 Featured Conferences & Events

CoinGeek Live

CoinGeek returns with its latest conference, CoinGeek Live! Hosted from hubs in New York and London, this conference will reveal the superpowers of the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

This three-day conference will offer talks from over 50 speakers, showing off the latest from the Bitcoin industry while demonstrating the power of Satoshi’s original vision of Bitcoin. It’s the perfect opportunity for developers to learn the endless possibilities that Bitcoin SV creates, and for investors to see budding new businesses creating innovation new solutions on the blockchain.

No matter what industry you’re into, this is a conference you need to see. And there’s no reason to miss it, it’s free!

What: CoinGeek Live

When: September 30 – October 2

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online

SBC Digital Summit Africa

The SBC Digital Summit Africa is the largest virtual event dedicated to the betting & gaming industry on the African continent. Across Africa, sports betting has exploded in the last decade, with the combined market in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa totalling an estimated $40 billion. To shed light on the emerging opportunities in African markets, as well as their different challenges, SBC will bring together the very best industry experts and thought leaders to share their insights.

Featuring a star-studded roster of speakers and sessions that cover the most important markets and opportunities, the event will deliver a fully virtual and interactive conference, exhibition and networking platform to operators, affiliates, suppliers, and investors involved or interested in the African betting & gaming industry.

What: SBC Digital Summit Africa

When: October 6-7

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online

Gaming in Germany

Changes are coming to Germany’s gambling industry in 2021, and everyone in the industry will want to be on top of the latest developments as we approach the new year. This physical, 1 day conference in Berlin is the place to do it.

What: Gaming In Germany

When: October 19

Where: Grand Hyatt, Berlin

Register: Online

Betting on Sports Europe

Betting on Sports Europe – Digital is the foremost conference for senior executives from European sports betting operators, providing a forum for high-level discussions that will help to shape the future of the industry.

The fully virtual event will bring together major players from markets across the continent on a single platform, where they will share best practice for tackling the industry’s major challenges and ideas about emerging opportunities.

What: Betting on Sports Europe Digital

When: October 21-22

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online

G2E Virtual Experience

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) will continue to bring the gaming industry together this fall through a new virtual experience. Get the benefits of a live event—expert education and thought leadership, networking opportunities, business meetings, and product discovery—wherever you are and on your schedule.

What: G2E Virtual Experience

When: October 27-28

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online

ICE Africa

This 3-day conference will cover everything you need to know about the African gambling industry. The fully digital event will offer networking opportunities with over 1,000 other attendees, along with a full slate of content and actionable information as takeaways.

What: ICE Africa

When: October 27-29

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online