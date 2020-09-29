Parimatch-inks-two-year-partnership-agreement-with-Everton

English Premier League (EPL) club Everton have signed a two-year partnership agreement with sports betting giant Parimatch. The will see Parimatch becoming the official betting partner for Everton in Europe and the CIS.

The Toffees silverware ambitions have been boosted in the transfer market, with the acquisition of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and Allan from Napoli. Everton currently sits in third place on the EPL ladder.

Parimatch will be hoping that the bright start to the EPL season continues for the Toffees. The European sportsbook operator will benefit from the matchday signage exposure at Goodison Park and Everton’s digital assets as they launch their U.K. site on October 1st.

In a statement to the media, Everton Football Club Commercial Director Alan McTavish was pleased with the partnership:

“We are delighted to welcome Parimatch, another dynamic international brand with strong growth potential, to our portfolio of commercial partners. This regionally-focused deal is an important addition to our partnerships roster. We have been impressed with Parimatch’s commitment to both innovation and ingenuity and we look forward to working together to deliver maximum exposure in their key markets, while offering an official betting service to our fanbase within those territories.”

Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov echoed the sentiments of McTavish. “Parimatch has a strong culture of entrepreneurship and exploring new trends and markets, so partnering with Everton as the brand enters the U.K. marketplace is massive for us. We are committed to an exciting relationship that will bring increased awareness of our brand and allow us to offer a unique approach to our sportsbook and gaming offer to Evertonians all over the world,” Portnov added.

The deal is the third of its kind in recent weeks, with the European sports betting operator signing partnership agreements with EPL side Leicester for their first team training wear and Serie A champions Juventus.

On the pitch, Everton will be aiming to send a strong signal to the rest of the competition when they host West Ham in the Carabao Cup. The Hammers have struggled under David Moyes and Everton will be expected to press home the advantage at Goodison Park.