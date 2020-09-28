Global fantasy soccer platform Sorare officially launches out of Beta in the US as Paris-Saint Germain joins the platform

Paris Saint-Germain, the 2020 Champions League Finalist, and Sorare, the global fantasy soccer game, has signed a partnership to create digital collectibles of PSG players making it the 100th club to join Sorare

Paris Saint-Germain, the 2020 Champions League Finalist, and Sorare, the global fantasy soccer game, has signed a partnership to create digital collectibles of PSG players making it the 100th club to join Sorare The US ranks 2nd in terms of total number of Sorare users, and number two in terms of total time spent on the platform per user, a reflection of the country’s appetite for fantasy and card trading games

As part of this partnership with PSG, Sorare will gain the rights for ‘legendary players’ from 2013, including David Beckham

Paris, September 30th, 2020 – Global Fantasy Soccer platform Sorare announces today that it officially launches in the US, paving the way for significant partnerships with US-based soccer clubs after having announced a partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association in June. Additionally, starting today and following PSG’s partnership with Sorare, collectors and gamers in the United States and elsewhere will now be able to freely buy, sell, and play with limited edition digital player cards of PSG players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. This also includes historic players from 2013 such as David Beckham. Since its launch in early 2019, the platform has grown an average of 52% month on month, and today counts over 40.000 users worldwide.

Through organic growth alone, the US has quietly grown into Sorare’s 2nd largest market in terms of user base, sustained by a 70% month on month user growth in the country. The US is also ranked the number two market as far as time spent on the platform, with an average of 1h15 mins per day per user. Sorare’s organic growth in the US is a reflection of the country’s appetite for sports card trading and fantasy games, with more than 59.7 million people playing fantasy sports per year in the US according to the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association. Today’s launch comes in response to the significant user demand from the market, and serves as an additional step in consolidating Sorare’s plans to secure partnerships with leading teams and clubs in the US after having already signed with the player’s association.

Nicolas Julia, CEO at Sorare, said: “We are delighted to officially launch in the US today, getting Sorare one step closer to closing game changing partnerships with major teams and clubs in the country. Expanding into the US early on in our growth is a strategic step for Sorare both in terms of market acquisition and brand recognition with users, soccer teams, and investors alike. With the inclusion of PSG to the platform, soccer fans in the US and elsewhere will be able to leverage their soccer knowledge to play as a strategic manager and compete for rewards with skin in the game. PSG fans will be able to join the economy of their passions in a way that wasn’t possible before Sorare’s global fantasy soccer game.“

The company is using blockchain technology to create digital scarcity and establish who owns the digital card of a player at any given time. It creates a new level of trust and freedom for collectors. The cards are more than just collectibles: they are useful in Sorare’s global fantasy soccer game to compete every weekend and fight for the best rewards.

Paris Saint-Germain is embracing Sorare’s vision to become the go-to fantasy game to increase the enjoyment of live soccer. PSG fans will be able to play with their favorite soccer by using their cards in their team. The score of the player card will depend on the performance of the player in real-life, would it be a Ligue 1 game or a Champions League game.

Andre Schurrle, early investor in Sorare, said: “Today’s US launch is a major milestone for Sorare. Anyone remotely interested in soccer knows that the US has one of the fastest growing leagues with the MLS gaining more interest every year. The inclusion of Paris Saint-Germain on the platform, a top division team in French and international soccer, is huge news for Sorare’s user base. I stand behind Sorare’s mission to become the go-to platform for Fantasy Soccer and today’s announcement is yet another proof that the company is well positioned to execute on its objective.”

PSG is joining 99 other soccer clubs from Europe, the United States, and Asia have partnered with Sorare to issue officially digital player cards, amongst them Juventus and Atletico de Madrid. Through these partnerships, Sorare is able to create the first truly global fantasy soccer experience. Fantasy players can create a lineup with a Ligue 1 midfielder such as Neymar, a Serie A striker such as Cristiano Ronaldo, a La Liga goalkeeper such as Jan Oblak, a Bundesliga defender such as Sven Bender and an Major League Soccer Player’s Association midfielder such as Alejandro Pozuelo.

The game was launched in March 2019 by two experienced entrepreneurs, Nicolas Julia and Adrien Montfort, that saw the potential of blockchain technology to create a new category in the sports gaming industry. Sorare has generated USD 2.0 million of revenues from the sale of cards across 60 countries in just over 12 months. It is ranked as the blockchain game with the most volume according to nonfungible.

Fabien Allegre, Merchandising and Paris Saint-Germain Brand Diversification, explains: “Paris Saint-Germain is the new generation club. We are driven by our values of competitiveness. At the forefront of innovation, we are always looking ahead, looking to the future, to offer our fans new experiences. To constantly improve them, and to offer better coverage for our brand, Sorare will enable us to reach out to new, young communities, especially in Asia and America. We are proud of this new collaboration”.

See all licensed clubs on Sorare here.

ABOUT SORARE

Sorare is a global fantasy soccer game where managers can trade official digital collectibles. Founded in October 2018, Sorare is on a mission to make crypto fun and accessible to all through fantasy soccer. Sorare’s game has attracted 40,000+ users with a monthly volume of $900,000 in August 2020. Based in Paris, Sorare is funded by Tier 1 VCs such as e.ventures, Partech, Seedcamp and ConsenSys. See all licensed clubs on Sorare here.

ABOUT PARIS SAINT GERMAIN

In 1970, Paris Saint-Germain was officially born. In half a century of history, the Parisian soccer club has become one of the biggest names in world sport. No less than 460 players, 17 presidents and 23 coaches among the best in the world have succeeded one another on the lawns and in the dressing rooms of the mythical Parc des Princes, which has become a symbol of Paris.

Since the acquisition of Paris Saint-Germain in 2011 by Qatar Sport Investment (QSI), the club has undergone a tremendous boost. Its president, Nasser Al Khelaïfi, has driven a new strategy that has enabled the club to multiply its revenues by 6 in 9 years (637 million in 2019) and Paris Saint-Germain to become the second fastest growing sports brand in the world. In just 9 years, the Club has won 25 trophies, reaching a total of 43 trophies in its history, becoming the most successful soccer club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players, including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently Neymar Jr., Mbappé, Thiago Silva, etc. The Club has opened offices in Doha, New York and Singapore, strengthening its international presence. The Club’s popularity continues to grow and it is now one of the most followed clubs in the world with 90 million fans on social networks.