CoinGeek Live blockchain conference features prominent government & law speakers

The CoinGeek Live conference is honored to announce its speaker roster includes prominent global leaders from government and law. The 3-day blockchain event (September 30-October 2, 2020) will be broadcast digitally from studios in New York and London. CoinGeek Live will explore Bitcoin SV’s vision to achieve one massively-scaled blockchain for the world – in order to break down data silos, create a single source of information truth, and incentivize more honesty. Although focused on Bitcoin SV (BSV), CoinGeek events welcome speakers (like those listed below) and attendees who are interested generally in blockchain technology and digital currency.

For CoinGeek Live, the government and law speakers include:

Pēteris Zilgalvis, J.D., Head of Unit, Digital Innovation & Blockchain and Co-Chair, FinTech Task Force, European Commission

Carl Brincat, Chief Legal & Enforcement Officer, Malta Gaming Authority

Thomas Moser, Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Swiss National Bank

Howard Schweitzer, former COO, Troubled Asset Relief Program ( S. Treasury ) and CEO, Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies

( ) and CEO, Masakazu Masujima, Partner, Mori Hamada & Matsumoto

Joshua Ashley Klayman, Senior Counsel, Linklaters LLP

Will Chelton, Chief Legal Officer, nChain

Scott Adams, Partner, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Cerian Jones, Cerian Jones IP

CoinGeek Live’s MC is Founding President of the Bitcoin Association (the global industry organization that supports Bitcoin SV), Jimmy Nguyen, who also had a long career as a prominent digital technology and intellectual property lawyer. Nguyen commented: “The strong presence of government and legal speakers at CoinGeek Live reflects Bitcoin SV’s proactive engagement with policymakers. Unlike other digital currency camps who resist government interaction, the Bitcoin SV ecosystem embraces the need to build a lawful and regulation-compliant industry, while also facilitating technology innovation.”

