Leander lines up Optibet agreement

Leander to supply gaming content to Baltics operator

Malta, Sept 24th, 2020: Independent gaming company Leander is very pleased to announce it has signed a deal to launch its games portfolio with Baltic and Nordic-facing Optibet.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Leander’s proprietary and third-party content will now become available to players across all of the Enlabs-owned Optibet’s regional sites.

Games include Leander’s very own hits Ave Caesar, Kraken and Wild West Zone, the latter featuring Leander’s innovative concept ‘Dynamic Ways’, together with the company’s latest release, Mad Monsters.

Steven Matsell, CEO at Leander Games, said he was delighted that Leander’s wide selection of games will now be available to Optibet’s clients.

“Our own games portfolio and that of our partners gives our clients the best selection of games from which to choose. We are always happy to be adding new names to our network and it is great that our content will now get even wider distribution with Optibet in the key region of the Baltics and the Nordics”, he said.

Optibet is a leading operator in the region with operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as further afield in the Nordics and emerging markets such as Peru and Chile.

Christopher Davis, Head of Gaming at Enlabs, said: “We are very excited to be adding the Leander games portfolio to our offering. The localised nature of each Leander offering is ideally suited to Enlabs multi-country approach in one of the fastest-growing online gaming regions in Europe.”

Editor’s notes:

Leander Games: Leander Games is an independent gaming company whose mission is to deliver innovative game content to market more quickly than other solutions. The company’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server (RGS) has been developed using the latest technology and making it fast, flexible and scalable.

Enlabs:

ENLABS stands for Entertainment Laboratories. Enlabs is a company that creates entertainment through innovative thinking within gaming. The corporate group has offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, Malta, Marbella, Minsk and Stockholm. The operating subsidiaries hold national licenses for their operations and the Group employs approximately 200 employees.