WhichBingo announces 2020 award winners at star-studded online event marking 20 Years

This year’s award ceremony went virtual, showcasing an array of UK television personalities and celebrating prominent bingo brands.

[London, UK, September 17, 2020] – WhichBingo, the UK’s number one, independent online bingo reviews and affiliate site, owned and operated by XLMedia, today announced its 2020 WhichBingo Awards winners at an unprecedented pre-recorded video ceremony. The highly anticipated event featured UK television personality and chef Rustie Lee, actress and presenter Linda Lusardi, and actor and presenter Christopher Biggins as its co-hosts, while taking a virtual trip to destinations around the globe to announce the winners.

The WhichBingo Awards is one of the annual highlights for the UK online bingo industry and a collective celebration of the best brands in the gaming business. This year was particularly memorable as WhichBingo marked its 20th year of operation. With almost 200,000 votes cast across 18 categories and brand submissions for the judging panel categories, the WhichBingo Awards continue to grow in prominence and has sealed its place as a major event on the online bingo calendar.

Buzz Bingo led the event, capturing four of the bingo industry’s esteemed awards and claiming the coveted prize of the ‘Best Bingo Site’. Buzz Bingo remains a relatively new player to the online bingo space, winning the ‘Best New Bingo Site’ category only last year. Dream Bingo was awarded ‘Best Microgaming Bingo Site’ for the fourth consecutive year, while Wink Bingo picked up ‘Best Dragonfish Bingo Site’ for the fourth year running.

“I want to extend my congratulations to all of the deserving winners and nominees,” said Stuart Simms, CEO of XLMedia PLC Group. “The WhichBingo Awards looked very different this year as it was impossible for us all to come together and celebrate the many bingo accomplishments of the past year. Online bingo’s future looks very promising as we head into the second half of 2020. As the industry continues to welcome new players to the online space while simultaneously embracing the latest regulations, we are confident that online bingo will continue to flourish and rise in popularity.”

The winners in full:

Best Slot Game: Slingo Rainbow Riches (Gaming Realms)

Best New Bingo Game: The Voice™ UK Bingo

Best Jumpman Bingo Site: Zeus Bingo

Best Dragonfish Bingo Site: Wink Bingo

Best Microgaming Bingo Site: Dream Bingo

Best Playtech Bingo Site: Buzz Bingo

Best Bingo Chat Team: Buzz Bingo

Best New Slots Site: Rainbow Riches Casino

Best New Bingo Site: Smooth Bingo

Best Slots Site: Gala Spins

Best Bingo Site: Buzz Bingo

Most Socially Responsible Operator: Gala Bingo

Best Customer Service: mFortune

Best Marketing Campaign: Mecca Bingo

Best Social Media: Gala Bingo

Best Mobile Bingo Site: Mecca Bingo

Best Bingo Software: Pragmatic Play

Best Slots Provider: Pragmatic Play

The full ceremony can be found here, along with the list of winners.

About WhichBingo

Launched in 2000, WhichBingo.co.uk is the largest independent online bingo review site in the UK. Well-known for being the first for new online bingo site reviews, WhichBingo publishes thousands of player reviews, and has won numerous industry awards, including EGR’s Best Bingo Affiliate, Best Gaming Review Site, and Best Gaming Community; iGB’s Best Bingo Website and Best Bingo Affiliate; and Online Bingo Summit’s Best Bingo Portal. WhichBingo is owned and operated by XLMedia.

About XLMedia PLC

XLMedia is a leading performance publishing group, publicly traded on the AIM London Stock Exchange. XLMedia is focused on consumer engagement that creates shareholder value through performance marketing. The Company delivers reliable growth through sustaining core assets and structured investment in new early stage territories and business verticals. XLMedia owns and operates diversified digital publishing assets across a wide variety of verticals including personal finance, tech, sports betting, and more. Its proprietary technology produces a personalized experience, enhancing consumer engagement. Founded in 2008, XLMedia is headquartered in London with offices in Tel Aviv and Cyprus. To learn more, visit https://www.xlmedia.com/.