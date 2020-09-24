lt-named-aston-villa-betting-partner

English Premier League club Aston Villa have named Asian betting brand LT as their betting partner for the upcoming 2020/21 English Premier League (EPL) season.

LT have sought to establish a foothold in the EPL, signing a deal for this season. Villa Chief Commercial Officer Nicole Ibbeston praised the outcome in a statement on Aston Villa’s website:

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with LT and work with them to grow our fan base internationally. As a brand with a global reach, we are excited to see LT feature on our first team’s shirt sleeves for the first time this season on Monday night and for the rest of this campaign.”

LT CEO Ronald Tan was excited about the partnership and weighed in through a statement.

“We are both delighted and excited to be partnering with Aston Villa, one of England’s top football clubs with great history and a remarkable global fanbase,” Tan said.

“We are looking forward to next season and engaging closely with the fans, players and club management. LT is a 16 years old trusted gaming brand with a presence in many different markets and we share the same values with Aston Villa and are both playing to win,” Tan added.

The news will be a welcome relief for Villa after the U.K. government announced they were considering plans to continue a ban on fans for the English Premier League heading into October. EPL clubs are expected to face millions in lost revenue over the continued lockout.

LT were one of the first Asian operators to offer cash-based online games in 2004 and offer a wide range of slots and sportsbooks.

Villa will feature the new LT logo when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in the latest EPL fixtures. Villa have enjoyed a strong start to the 2020/21 season with the club buoyed by retaining the services of Jack Grealish. Villa will be looking for new signings before the close of the transfer window, with Chelsea midfielders Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus Cheek rumoured to be heading to Villa on loan for the season.