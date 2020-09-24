Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – September 24, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

ORYX Gaming live in Latvia with Optibet deal

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has entered Latvia for the first time with market leading operator Optibet.

Over 100 casino titles are now available to Optibet’s Latvian customers via ORYX Hub. Through the partnership, ORYX has also expanded its presence in Estonia with Optibet taking on the supplier’s RGS platform in the country, providing unique, proprietary and custom content from premium studios such as Gamomat, Kalamba Games, GiveMe Games and Golden Hero.

Gamomat’s content includes unique in-game features and side-game jackpots that have proven to be extremely popular with players. Top performing titles include Crystal Ball, Fancy Fruits and Ramses Book.

Optibet, parent company Enlabs’ flagship brand, was founded in 2005 and is now a market leading operator across the Baltic States and is also present in the Nordic countries. The partnership will allow ORYX to significantly establish a foothold and grow in the regions.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 17 other major jurisdictions.

Playtech launches new collaboration with Responsible Gambling Council

Relationship will focus on supporting digital and mental wellbeing, and forms part of Playtech’s new five-year strategy to promote and advance safer gambling

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, today announces a new collaboration with the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), the international leader in problem gambling prevention, awareness and research. The relationship aims to strengthen industry insights to inform and advance safer gambling, mental health and digital wellbeing. This collaboration is one of the first examinations of safer gambling alongside digital wellbeing.

Playtech will use its expertise and experience to support the RGC to examine the links between mental health, digital wellbeing and gambling using a combination of thought leadership, research, and evaluation of initiatives. All research and evaluation will benefit from the RGC’s full circle perspective working with regulators, operators, treatment providers and the gambling public across the globe. RGC is an independent non-profit organization with over 35 years of experience in problem gambling prevention in Canada and internationally.

EveryMatrix relaunches BonusEngine solution across casino and sports

EveryMatrix relaunches BonusEngine, the complete solution for creating impactful bonusing campaigns across casino and sports. BonusEngine makes available unlimited ways to reward players and up-level bonusing by offering a wealth of bonus types and configurations on a flexible architecture.

BonusEngine takes bonusing to the next level by providing a single point for managing player acquisition, retention and engagement, across brands and verticals. Operators using the new system can run their operations effortlessly, raise engagement levels, and get their players to engage in real-time through targeted campaigns.

BonusEngine brings together efficiency and performance in bonusing while enabling gamification and access to a wide variety of exciting tournaments, challenges, and mission-based achievements, with no gameplay interruptions. Built on a highly flexible framework, the solution can be tailored based on new feature requests to accommodate specific operator needs.

Playson expands across Europe with The Mill Adventure

Innovative supplier now live with key platform provider

Casino software developer Playson has launched with the rapidly growing casino platform provider, The Mill Adventure.

The company’s partners are now able to offer players a thrilling set of popular Playson titles, including Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Rise of Egypt Deluxe and Book of Gold: Multichance.

The agreement also includes the supplier’s widely acclaimed promotional tools, such as Feature Trigger, Free Spins and regular Network Tournaments, which have been shown to drive player retention.

The deal sees Playson’s unique product offering made available across The Mill Adventure’s gaming platform network in Finland, Sweden and Germany and other markets, thereby further enhancing the games studio’s impressive European footprint.

NetEnt cements U.S. footprint with Wind Creek online launch

Supplier’s portfolio now available to players on the recently launched online casino platform

NetEnt has launched its leading portfolio of casino games with Wind Creek’s expanded online offering, to include iGaming in Pennsylvania, expanding its reach in the fast-growing U.S. state market.

Having added RMG options to its existing social offering in August, the esteemed land-based operator can now offer the supplier’s market leading casino content to online audiences, including its popular range of table games and local top performer Divine Fortune.

The partnership further increases NetEnt’s market share in Pennsylvania, where it has expanded significantly since first launching last year. The state has proved to be a major success for the company with consistent quarterly growth.

AvatarUX becomes latest YG Masters studio to select revolutionary GATI technology

Yggdrasil has expanded its YG Masters partnership with AvatarUX with the studio recommitting to the programme after great success. The extended deal will see the studio employ Yggdrasil’s ground-breaking GATI (Game Adaptation Tools & Interface) technology designed to allow for swift scalability and growth.

Yggdrasil’s GATI platform stands alone in the industry due to its standardised, language agnostic interaction which allows developers to swiftly and safely create content, with easy distribution across the supplier’s entire distribution network.

Through the GATI technology, YG Masters partners can adopt the interface to cross-sell all titles to any YG Franchisee, leading to a new avenue of collaboration on a global scale, aimed at growing revenue streams for multiple parties.

All YG Masters partners have access to GATI and use the preconfigured, regulation-ready, standardised development toolkit to develop and distribute games.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with the leading Casino provider Yggdrasil™

Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ expand their offering in a new cooperation with award-winning Swedish casino provider Yggdrasil™, which will give their players opportunity to access to Yggdrasil™ full range games portfolio most popular branded epic slots, including Valley of the Gods, Vault Of Fortune, Vikings go Wild, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked Circus, Double Dragons, Jackpot Express, Football Glory, Jungle Books, Temple Stacks: Splitz and many more.

After adding to its portfolio MGA license, many key payment methods and top online casino providers Betzest now offers a great selection of casino games to ensure amazing entertainment, user experience and adrenaline to their players. This is another significant step in Betzest™ rapid expansion and their performance in 2020 demonstrates that Betzest is becoming stronger than ever. The company is looking forward to announcing more partnerships with other leading providers lined up for the end of Q3, 2020.

SCOUT GAMING SIGNS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH BTOBET

Scout Gaming has entered into an agreement with platform provider BtoBet, for the provision of Scout Gaming’s software towards its vast network of operators.

The deal allows BtoBet to provide Scout Gaming’s full product offering to its vast network of operators.

The Scout Gaming product is already integrated to BtoBet’s platform through a currently commonly live client; hence Scout Gaming’s software is immediately available to third parties operating on the BtoBet Neuron3 platform.

VBET ANNOUNCES MAJOR PARTNERSHIP WITH ONEFOOTBALL

VBET have announced a major partnership with OneFootball in the betting giant’s next step of their global expansion. Integrating VBET products and content into OneFootball platforms will enable VBET to engage with fans worldwide in a natural setting. OneFootball is the go-to place for news and live updates for millions around the globe. Providing VBET’s great odds and offers will take the brand to new audiences as VBET continues its strong growth. In the framework of the partnership, VBET will expand its collaboration in the Brazilian market, offering sports campaigns and interviews with Brazilian players. VBET will be looking forward not only to leveraging traffic but also becoming a famous brand in Brazil. VBET will have the opportunity to integrate its brand for the live broadcast of Bundesliga matches in Brazil, and the Champions League and Europa League Qualifying matches in selected markets globally. Football fans will have access to unique digital assets – predict the matches with the 1×2 digital asset, receive in-app messages, push notifications, Pre-rolls, and Exclusive Thumbnail Sponsorship.

OneFootball is a world-leader in creating and delivering football content to the new generation of football fans, and the partnership will see VBET-branded content integrated across their platforms. The partnership will see VBET featured as OneFootball’s official presenting partner for the exclusive and free-to-air live broadcast of the German Bundesliga in Brazil, also selected UEFA Champions League and Europa League Qualifying round matches across the globe. Besides, VBET, as an official betting partner of AS Monaco, FC Pyunik, and headline sponsor of the VBET Armenian Premier League, will leverage these exclusive rights in partnership with OneFootball.

Ainsworth Game Technology Partners with SoftGamings

Ainsworth Game Technology announced a new partnership with SoftGamings, a B2B casino platform provider and gaming systems aggregator. Ainsworth’s casino slot games will be available through SoftGamings European and U.K. platform and real-money gaming operator network.

A refreshing new partnership between Endorphina and PG Company!

We’re in the last stretch of summer and Endorphina has done it again. We’ve heard they’ve just closed a new partnership with PG Company, one of the reputable companies operating in Europe and Latin America.

This partnership holds a lot of success for both parties. For Endorphina, they can anticipate expanding their trending portfolio of games to wider markets to reach more players. PG Company can also be excited to soon provide their players with even more attractive games.

SIS agrees 24/7 Live Betting Channels deal with Betcart

Agreement covers horse and greyhound racing offering

SIS (Sports Information Services), the leading multi-channel supplier of 24/7 live betting services, has secured a deal with Betcart to deliver its 24/7 Live Betting Channels to the Armenian-based operator.

The 24/7 Live Betting Channels will include a mix of leading horse and greyhound racing in a watch and bet format, which will provide Betcart with profitable short-form content throughout the day, with a betting event taking place every three minutes.

Premium exclusive live U.K. and Irish horse racing will be available, with international horse racing from Australia, Dubai, Latin America, Mauritius, and Korea, as well as high-quality U.K. and Irish greyhound racing. SIS’ 24/7 live betting service will provide the operator with streamed pictures, data, commentary, on-screen graphics and betting prompts for the range of races on offer.

Soft2Bet strengthens executive team with Max Portelli hire

Financial services professional appointed CFO



Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has hired Max Portelli as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Portelli brings years of experience in accounting and auditing roles, starting his career with KPMG Malta before becoming the Financial Reporting Accountant for the airline of the Maltese islands. Prior to joining Soft2bet, he spent more than five years working as Chief Financial Officer for the payment services provider Entercash.

Soft2Bet’s new CFO boasts proficient skills in management, accounting and payroll, along with an extensive knowledge and understanding of external audits and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Portelli will be based in Soft2Bet’s Malta offices as the company prepares to receive further certification from within the EU in addition to its SGA, MGA and Curacao licences.

Playtech launches Casino software with BetMGM in U.S.

Launch represents expansion of successful partnership between Playtech and GVC

Playtech, the World’s leading gambling technology company, is pleased to announce the roll out of its casino software in New Jersey across BetMGM’s gaming network for the first time. Under the agreement, Playtech will provide its industry leading casino software to BetMGM Casino, Borgata Online and PartyCasino NJ. BetMGM is the joint venture created by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC).