22BET sign as PSG’s African betting partner

22BET has been named as the new African betting partner for French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The deal is set to cover the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons of Ligue 1 football in France. The deal between the French Champions and 22BET was facilitated by Sportstradar, capitalising on the PSG’s popularity throughout Africa.

Sportstradar Global Sponsorship Director Hampus Lofkvist was delighted with the partnership announcement. “This is a significant strategic move to tap into the popularity of PSG in Africa. Through one marquee partnership, the use of digital and virtual advertising technology, 22BET will benefit from exposure and engagement opportunities with fans in some 30 plus countries,” Lofkvist said.

“We congratulate our client on their official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain. This is a great fit between two ambitious brands who share exciting plans for the future. We look forward to supporting 22BET leverage this opportunity and achieve growth throughout a continent that has a deep passion for football,” he added.

Paris Saint-Germain Chief Partnerships Officer Marc Armstrong was quick to praise the partnership in a statement to the media:

“We are delighted to welcome 22BET to the Paris Saint-Germain family, as the club’s first-ever Official African Betting Partner. “The unique appeal of the Paris Saint-Germain in the region makes it the perfect platform for 22BET to grow its brand. The partnership is a testament to the club’s long-term commitment to Africa.”

22BET Africa director Olatunji Idowu was quick to praise the partnership with the French champions:

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the most premium and sought-after sports brands in the world. The fast-growing presence of the club worldwide will help us further promote our brand in the African region. Like Paris Saint-Germain who works hard as a club to innovate to give the best experiences to its fans, we are providing the best gaming experience to our users. So this partnership is a perfect match.”

On the field, PSG have struggled to fire after the disappointment of losing the 2020 Champions League Final to Bayern Munich. PSG lost two of their opening three Ligue 1 fixtures and are set to take on Reims this weekend in Ligue 1.