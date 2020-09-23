The Top 10 Gadgets you need in your home office

Working from home has become the new normal in 2020 and there are more than a few essential gadgets that we think you’ll need on your wish list to complete the ultimate home office. A quiet place and a stable internet connection are the bare essentials, but there are plenty of little extras that you can acquire to give you that extra boost in productivity.

Some of us may thrive working in their pyjamas, avoiding the daily commute to work and achieving that perfect work-life balance. While you may be still trying to stay fit and adjust to remaining productive from home, here is a wish list of a few gadgets that increase your efficiency and help you build a swanky home office that will make you the envy of those Zoom team meetings.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Solo Coffee Machine

Forget tea, no office is complete without a decent cup of coffee. Everyone has a vice and a great cup of coffee is essential for morning zoom meetings. Nespresso has a decent range of coffee machines that won’t break your budget. The Vertuo Next Solo coffee machine comes in a range of colours and opens a window to Nespresso extensive range of coffee flavours. Nespresso also offers a recycling option for the coffee pods and there’s also the chance to do some long-term deals on their flavours, which is perfect for the coffee connoisseur.

Price: $169

Get it from: www.nespresso.com

Herman Miller Aeron Office Chair

Before you look at the price, just remember you could go for the cheapest pick on Amazon or you could look at this as an investment. A great quality chair is like a good pair of running shoes: comfortable and in theory, should last you years. While the Herman Miller Aeron office chair is a little on the expensive side, your butt does deserve some luxury, especially if you are going to be sitting in the same space for more than eight hours.

Price: $1320

Get it from: www.hermanmiller.com

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

You’ll find plenty of distraction at home and it’s important to be able to disconnect when the need arises. The Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect tool for listening to your favourite podcast while you pump out a presentation. They’re perfect for voice calls as the microphone can isolate your voice from background noise. Comfortable and perfect for tuning out noise from the neighbours.

Price: $349

Get it from: www.bose.com

Dirza clip-on cup holder

Spillage is one of those hazards you have to contend with and there’s nothing worse than spilling a great cup of coffee over a new iPhone Pro Max or a new laptop. A clip-on coffee holder that can slide onto the end of your desk is the answer. Dirza have put together this nifty edition that will keep your electronics and presentations safe from coffee stains.

Price: 10.95

Get it from: www.amazon.com

MOFT Z 4-in-1 Invisible Sit-Stand Laptop Desk

We’ve mentioned the benefits of using a stand-up desk for your health and productivity. While most models aren’t functional for a home office, the MOFT Z 4-in-1 Invisible Sit-Stand Laptop Desk is the exception. It’s incredibly versatile and the lightweight design makes it easy to store when it isn’t in use. The origami-inspired design gives it a stylish finish and you can use it anywhere around the home to enjoy the health benefits of a stand-up desk.

Price: $59.95

Get it from: www.moft.us

Lenovo ThinkSmart View

This is a perfect tool if you spend your days on remote calls with Microsoft Teams. This is a fully dedicated display that allows Teams calls with any of your colleagues and has the added benefit of freeing up your laptop. You can continue working while engaging with colleagues in virtual meetings. You can also pair the display with a bluetooth headset to keep the outside distractions to a minimum.

Price: $420

Get it from: www.lenovo.com

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD

Keeping your data safe has never been more important, even in your own home. The Samsung T7 portable SSD drive has an inbuilt fingerprint scanner, meaning that it’s locked until you open it. The device also comes with password protection and AES 256-bit encryption. Even if it does fall into the wrong hands, your files will be protected. The drive is lightweight and is extremely fast when reading or writing data.

Price: $189

Get it from: www.samsung.com

Blueberry Stress-Reducing Smart Glasses

Staying on top of your mental health has never been more important in 2020. The Blueberry smart glasses are designed to read your brain activity and help reduce stress. The glasses connect to your phone via bluetooth and provide feedback on high-stress situations to the user. The blue tint is designed to reduce stress and the glasses send you a haptic nudge to remind you to take breaks.

Price: $195

Get it from: www.blueberryx.com

Cubii Smart Under-Desk Elliptical

If you are struggling to get your step count up and stay on top of your fitness this could be the toy for you. It’s difficult to fit in a trip to the gym when you are working from home. You can get in a few extra steps and the elliptical also syncs with the fitness apps on your smartphone.

Price: $349

Get it from: www.amazon.com

CUJO Smart Internet Firewall

Data protection and privacy are a given when you are working from the office, but it’s a little harder to achieve at home. Most laptops come with some form of anti-virus software but if you are looking to go one step further the CUJO smart firewall offers 24/7 protection for all your documents and data.

Price: $249

Get it from: www.amazon.com