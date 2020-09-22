Meet the talented lady responsible for GrooveGaming’s technical projects

GrooveGaming have selected a talented woman as their Technical Project Manager, Tal Gabriel, who is responsible for the technical projects of one of the biggest content platforms on planet earth.



Diversity and inclusion are major corporate priorities for GrooveGaming, especially as the company continues to expand internationally serving a wide range of clients and partners. To fulfill the company’s vision, it is vital to choose diverse talent with the current GrooveGaming workforce being approximately 70% women. Given the aggregator’s innovation profile, this is achieved and sustained by the combination of perspectives from a diverse workforce and good partners. Gender equality and women’s empowerment are a primary focus area for GrooveGaming’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.



GrooveGaming’s 6-Continents Strategy from the get-go was predicated on data empowerment and capacity-building as a transformational company that realised that by increasing local marketing capability while instilling better services, processes and disciplines centrally, would have significant appeal across the industry. Today, more-and-more international casino brands and content partners are looking to develop interesting ventures with the dynamic aggregator of choice, especially in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.



As a company, GrooveGaming strives to unleash team potential and break records every day, encouraging team members to be bold and make important decisions. In this sense, Tal has a huge impact on the business, lending her problem-solving skills to the technical team to maximise technical performance at the aggregator which is attracting attention from outside the igaming community for the quality of its technology.



GrooveGaming continues to expand rapidly on the back of some of the most robust technology in the igaming industry, constantly developing functionality and improving user experience. GrooveGaming has been recognised as one of the ’10 Best Innovative Technology Solution Providers of 2020′ by IndustryEra, firmly demonstrating that the aggregator’s technology development is being acknowledged not only in the iGaming industry, but also from outside it.



While the working day has not changed enormously for the GrooveGaming development team, who are scattered in 3 major centres – Ukraine, Georgia and Israel; plus serving suppliers and clients around the world, so getting used to working remotely from home has presented some adjustments. The silence of home has led to improved productivity and Tal is coordinating internal and external communications on integrations and other projects, such as business intelligence and big-data projects for the Groove Gaming platform, with a lot of her time being spent in online meetings relaying essential information and keeping everyone in the loop.



Her motto is ‘to be a step before the others’, meaning to know what the next technical step is and then to coordinate it within the GrooveGaming ecosystem. Apart from coordinating integrations with suppliers and clients, managing timelines, allocating tasks and ensuring that every task is assigned across the 3 teams, checking the process and status of everything each hour, she is also planning infrastructural work on the platform that is focused on upgrades and improvements, particularly centred on user experience to make it better for clients and suppliers to work with and taking into account the end goal that the platform is easy to use and comfortable for all the stakeholders making use of it.



Platform development is strongly influenced by taking into account the constantly changing landscape of the iGaming space, and Tal deeply understands the system and the system structure, and it is this knowledge that helps power her team and deliver excellent internal and external service, with Tal being available 24/7 to troubleshoot any urgent requests.



All of this explains why GrooveGaming is the aggregator of choice for a host of big industry names including EveryMatrix, iGP, Digitain, GoBet, ProgressPlay, Hub88, QTech, Alea, Quickfire, Max Entertainment and BetConstruct, amongst others.



GrooveGaming’s powerful platform includes over 4000 casino games as well as a wealth of aggregated content ranging from slots, online casino and live casino, to poker and table games, that operators can access via easy integration to drive player engagement and revenue.



Tal Gabriel, GrooveGaming’s Technical Project Manager says: “We are always trying to be better, to be a step ahead of the market. GrooveGaming is a data company underpinned by big-data technologies, working at scale in the cloud and powered by artificial intelligence and machine-learning. The GrooveGaming development team has helped build significant competitive advantage from devising advanced algorithms, API development and state-of-the-art content management systems which put casino operators in total control of game offerings.”

For further information visit www.groovegaming.com

ABOUT GROOVE GAMING:

Offering an extensive game library of over 4000 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, aggregator Groove Gaming is headquartered in Israel and holds licenses issued by the UKGC and the MGA. Groove Gaming was founded in 2016 by a group of professionals who all had the dream of creating an exclusive service so entrepreneurs could meet the growing gaming needs of the world. Expert managers control financial transactions with accuracy and foresight, and Groove Gaming’s top-notch customer service rivals, and in most cases beats, most multinational companies operating today. With integrated multiple streams from today’s top providers Groove Gaming powers market access with industry heavyweights.