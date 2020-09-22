Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – September 22, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Evoplay Entertainment goes global with Casoony partnership

Cutting-edge provider launches social casino suite with fast-growing operator

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has further boosted its international reach following its latest content deal with the rapidly expanding operator, Casoony.

The integration gives Casoony access to the supplier’s entire portfolio of over 100 games, including Football Manager and Raccoon Tales, along with the ground-breaking RPG-inspired title, Dungeon: Immortal Evil.

Live on social casinos across a diverse selection of global markets, including LatAm and Germany, Evoplay Entertainment’s blockbuster catalogue is now a key fixture alongside the operator’s selection of premium slot, roulette and poker offerings. 4

Evoplay Entertainment boosts international reach with Gamingtec

Dynamic platform provider integrates supplier’s immersive slot offering

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has launched with fast-growing platform provider Gamingtec in a move that will bring its content to new audiences across the globe.

A thrilling selection of over 70 slots from the supplier’s pioneering portfolio will be added to Gamingtec’s state-of-the-art platform, which offers more than 5000 titles from iGaming’s leading development studios.

The company’s international partnership network can now access popular Evoplay Entertainment hits such as Hot Triple Sevens, Elven Princesses and Indiana’s Quest, each boasting flawless graphics, immersive themes and exciting bonus offers.

The games studio’s latest commercial deal follows on from the impressive succession of major operator agreements it has in recent weeks, with additional partnerships set to be announced in the near future.

BetConstruct Backs GrandCasino.by with Gaming Products

The Belarus-operating online casino has integrated a few top-rated gaming solutions from BetConstruct giving their players an access to unparalleled gaming experience.

As part of BetConstruct’s continuing commitment to partners and their business growth, the company’s gaming solutions provided to GrandCasino.by include a superb range of slots and in-house developed Live Casino games with 10+ titles, all backed with Bonus and Tournament Management engines and CRM for the operator to carry out bespoke promotions for their audience. With this update to their existing portfolio, the Belarusian igaming brand can build a broad appeal to the market and stay ahead of the competition.

Sportradar to Support BCCI at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has today signed an agreement with Sportradar Integrity Services – the world’s leading supplier of sports integrity solutions and sports data products – to support its Anti-Corruption Unit in monitoring and safeguarding the integrity of matches in the 2020 IPL season.

As part of the agreement, all matches from the 2020 IPL – to be held in the United Arab Emirates – will be monitored by Sportradar to detect betting irregularities. Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required.

GrooveGaming get the real deal with Real Dealer Studios.

Aggregator GrooveGaming continues to power ahead with yet another content deal, this time adding ground-breaking game developer Real Dealer Studios to its platform. The move brings with it Real Dealer’s revolutionary new genre of casino products, which use Hollywood-style cinematography to create incredibly realistic RNG games.

GrooveGaming has amassed an incredible client cluster in 3 short years and is already one of the biggest content platforms on planet earth, a position further boosted by the addition of Real Dealer Studios. GrooveGaming is the aggregator of choice for a host of big industry names including EveryMatrix, iGP, Digitain, GoBet, ProgressPlay, Hub88, QTech, Alea, Quickfire, Max Entertainment and BetConstruct, amongst others.

For its part, Real Dealer Studios made a splash when it launched at this year’s ICE London, introducing its one-of-a-kind ‘Real’ games as an alternative to both live casino and traditional RNG products. The Malta-headquartered games development studio works with experienced directors, actors and other film-industry professionals to produce high-quality video, which is then carefully integrated into the games to deliver an immersive gameplay feel. The result is a luxury gaming experience unlike any other currently on the market.

MansionBet is Latest Bookmaker to Contribute to British Greyhound Racing Fund (BGRF)

The British Greyhound Racing Fund (BGRF) is pleased to announce that MansionBet is the latest bookmaker to become a contributor to the Fund.

Their decision has been welcomed by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) and also by the BGRF Chairman Joe Scanlon, following positive and productive discussions with MansionBet about how they can work more closely with the sport.

In paying into the Fund, which is sustained through voluntary contributions from bookmakers, MansionBet will now be supporting GBGB to deliver essential welfare and integrity initiatives through the Greyhound Commitment.

Industry report “Nigeria Betting Focus” highlights local market online potential

Includes data on smartphone and internet penetration, device usage and local betting demographics

Sports betting has slowly emerged as an important industry in Nigeria, leveraging the population’s huge football culture, with some of the big leagues, such as the English Premier league, and the Spanish La Liga, having millions of fans in the country. Nigerians are passionate about their sports, especially football, and this has been translated into a keen interest in sports betting.

The rise in sports betting has also been aided by improving technology, with many Nigerians now having access to mobile phones and affordable internet. In fact the ameliorating infrastructure has led Nigeria to become the second largest online gambling market in Africa, behind South Africa, with a Gross Gaming Revenue of $58 million in 2018, according to a report by top accounting and auditing firm, PwC. The report projects that the GGR will rise by 16% over a five-year period.

The “Nigeria Betting Focus”, focuses on the future of the local industry, highlighting the market’s dynamics, consumer preferences, and technological improvements. Furthermore the report analyses smartphone and internet penetration, internet connection speeds, device usage, financial inclusion factors, betting demographics amongst other market elements.

The Report also includes market insights from STM Gaming’s Alessandro Pizzolotto, BtoBet’s Certified Partner for Africa, regarding the importance for a localized betting solution, and the evolving payments gateways scenario in Africa.

Those operators keen on gaining valuable market data can download BtoBet’s “Nigeria Betting Focus”, or send an email on [email protected].

Tipico U.S. Partners with Income Access for Affiliate Program

Soon to launch New Jersey-facing sportsbook to leverage Income Access’ platform and affiliate management services

Tipico U.S., a division of Tipico Group, one of the largest European sports book operators, today announced a partnership with Income Access, Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider. The partnership will see Tipico U.S. unveil a new affiliate program in New Jersey for its imminently launching sports betting and iGaming brand, which will be managed by Income Access’ team of affiliate marketing experts, while leveraging the company’s technology solution.

Booming Games expands its Italian presence with SKS365 launch

Malta-based slot supplier Booming Games and SKS365 have signed an agreement to expand the Casinò offer on Planetwin365 for the Italian market. Booming Games’ slot portfolio currently offers more than 60 HTML5 slot games, including popular titles like Booming Seven Deluxe, Burning Classics, Gold Vein and latest release Lucky Scarabs.

Booming Games release up to two new games per month that will all be available to Italian players. Soon to be released are Horror House, Wombaroo and Jester Joy.

“We are proud to launch our games with SKS365 to further strengthen our presence in the Italian market” said Frederik Niehusen, Chief Commercial Officer at Booming Games. “SKS365 is a leading and very reputable operator in Italy. This is the next strong addition to our constantly growing Italian client portfolio and we are looking forward to working with them”, he added.

All games will be available to SKS365’s brand Planetwin365 and their Italian players over time.

Swintt strengthens European presence with Mybet deal

Swintt, the Malta-based game provider renowned for delivering localised content for key markets, have announced their new partnership with European-operator Mybet.

Players on Mybet can already enjoy the Swintt games included as part of the partnership agreement, specifically the land-based content popular across European gaming halls. Top performing games like Master of Books, Seven Seven and Extra Win are among player favourites that are available in the casino lobby.

Swintt’s upcoming selection of proprietary content will also be made available, including the classic Golden Buffalo and top performer Immortal Monkey King.

Mybet are part of Rhinoceros Ltd, a Malta based company who run the popular casino Wunderino. Rhinoceros Ltd relaunched the Mybet brand in 2019.

Bet.Works Sportsbook Platform Technology Powers the Score Bet Launch in Indiana

Bet.Works, the leading U.S. sports betting and iGaming supplier, has utilized its sportsbook platform technology to power the Indiana launch of theScore Bet, the award-winning mobile sportsbook by Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore”). theScore Bet, which utilizes sportsbook technology supplied by Bet.Works, is now live and accepting wagers in Indiana as it continues its multi-state roll-out.

NetEnt expands in the U.S. with BetMGM deal for the newly regulated market in West Virginia

NetEnt is set to launch its award-winning games in West Virginia with iGaming operator BetMGM. This marks NetEnt’s first entry into the Mountain State.

NetEnt has teamed up with fast-growing iGaming group BetMGM in a partnership that is set to further increase the supplier’s reach in key U.S. markets. Backed by GVC Group and MGM Resorts, BetMGM is soon to launch NetEnt content in West Virginia, which opened the doors to online casinos on July 15, marking the first time NetEnt’s internationally renowned content will be available in the market. NetEnt recently received a temporary license from the regulating authorities in West Virginia.

The agreement follows a strong period of growth for NetEnt in the U.S., after recently reporting triple-digit increases in quarterly gross gaming revenue in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Pronet Gaming enters partnership with PrincessBet in Tanzania

Next generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has teamed up with prominent African operator PrincessBet to revamp the operator’s sports betting platform.

With Pronet Gaming’s fully-customisable solution, the online sportsbook has launched a new, slick user interface in Tanzania and enhanced the player experience across its sports betting, live betting and virtual offering.

The deal further expands the supplier’s fast-growing market-share in Africa, after it has signed several deals with the region’s largest operators in the last 12 months, supporting both retail and online businesses.

Booongo heads to East & West Virtual Expo with exclusive commercial offer

Developer to promote its full range of slot games at digital event

Booongo, the global online slots developer, is heading to the first ever East & West Virtual Expo to promote the latest releases from its fast-expanding games portfolio.

The company’s sales team will be present at the digital event, which takes place between 29-30 September, where delegates can learn more about its top-performing title Dragon Pearls and upcoming release Thunder of Olympus.

At East & West, the developer will be running an exclusive promotional offer for delegates that engage with the sales team at its interactive booth.

Booongo is offering a 50% discount on the initial three invoices with no GGR limitation to operators and platform providers who extend their games offering through the developer’s content. The company’s wide range of promotional tools, including Free Spins, Tournaments and Daily Rewards, are also included within the offer.

This new commercial offer is designed to help operators and platform providers following a significant period of tough trading conditions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.