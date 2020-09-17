Penn National Gaming Partners with GTG Network for Barstool Sportsbook App Launch

GTG Network’s iSport Genius data insights product to be deployed for US sports betting debut

New York, NY, Sept. X 2020 – Sports Gamification and content provider GTG Network today announced a partnership with Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn National”) (NASDAQ: PENN) for its iSport Genius (iSG) data insights and sports content to be a part of the eagerly-awaited new Barstool Sportsbook mobile app.

Penn National announced that the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (“PGCB”) has approved a live, real money test period for its Barstool Sportsbook app in Pennsylvania from September 15-17.

Following the test period, Penn National intends to officially launch the Barstool Sportsbook app in Pennsylvania on September 18, subject to final regulatory approvals. Penn National plans to introduce the Barstool Sportsbook app in additional states in the coming months.

GTG Network’s iSG leverages trillions of pieces of data, producing over 20,000 facts per event with insights at an unprecedented depth. By providing this information, iSG helps improve the overall experience for bettors and sports fans alike by creating more informed users.

“We are excited to announce further growth in the U.S. by partnering with Penn National, the nation’s largest regional gaming operator, said Nathan Rothschild, co-founder and partner, GTG Network. Like everyone else, we expect the Barstool Sportsbook app to make a significant impact in the U.S. sports betting sector. We have been working closely with the team at Penn National and are excited to be a part of their Barstool Sportsbook product.”

“We seek to build fun, engaging, and unique sports betting and gaming product experiences, and the iSG data product complements that strategy, said Jon Kaplowitz, Head of Penn Interactive. We are excited to be partnered with GTG Network, and look forward to utilizing their services as we scale the Barstool Sportsbook product across the U.S.”

This agreement will see GTG Network’s iSG deployed in all states where the Barstool Sportsbook app is launched. All of the world’s major professional leagues will be covered as well as a select group of college sports.



About GTG Network: Melbourne-based GTG Network was founded by Nathan Rothschild (head of commercial), Brett Cosgriff (head of content) and Jared Hopping (head of product). GTG creates customized products that generate large-scale consumer engagement through data analytics and gamification. iSport Genius, GTG Network’s globally recognized flagship product, is a proprietary content engine that leverages trillions of pieces of data to produce highly engaging content and unprecedented insights for any sports fan. GTG Network has employees in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, and is backed by venture capital firm Regentbay Investments.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation’s largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company’s properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L’Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company’s portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company’s land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company’s omni-channel approach is bolstered by the myChoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.