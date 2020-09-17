GLI tests Mindway’s claims on GameScanner performance to detect problem gambling

GameScanner is the first responsible gambling solution to have its performance on detecting at-risk and problem gamblers tested and validated in a sample by GLI.



The claims on the performance of GameScanner, a software solution developed by Mindway AI, are now tested based on a sample test performed in August 2020 by Gaming Laboratories International ® (GLI), the gaming industry’s leading testing and assessment company. With this important step, the following claims set forth by Mindway AI about the accuracy of GameScanner identifying at-risk and problem gamblers are found to be true in a sample test by an independent third party. The claims are based on GameScanner’s 24-7-365 profiling and monitoring of gamblers.

GameScanner is part of the Mindway Solution Suite that offers a range of solutions to ensure gambler protection through the synergy of highly advanced artificial intelligence, neuroscience and expert ratings. Implemented at iGaming operator sites and platforms, GameScanner automatically monitors and analyzes every event of every gambler 24-7-365, resulting in profiling of gamblers according to their risk level.

“We see it as a true milestone for Mindway’s GameScanner software to have been tested and proven in a sample test as the first problem gambling solution by GLI, who deliver world-class and highly acknowledged testing in the gaming industry. We are proud of getting the claims about GameScanner’s performance validated by an independent third party. This is another step towards raising the bar in player protection and making gambling sustainable and fun for the players at the same time,” says Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO at Mindway AI.



Mindway AI constantly strives to improve player protection and the sustainability of gambling while keeping gambling fun and entertaining. As the GameScanner software works behind the scenes, so to speak, it won’t be noticed by gamblers. It will alert operators when the algorithm detects that gambling gets out of hand, allowing for intervention in the 1-2% of gamblers for whom gambling becomes a problem. Also, it provides insight into all gamblers’ data, providing operators with a 360° view of their entire customer database in a fully automated fashion.



Facts about GameScanner:

– Based on artificial intelligence and neuroscience

– Fully automatic profiling and monitoring of gambling behavior 24-7-365

– Allowing for early detection and intervention

– Helps iGaming operators monitor behavior of their customers



– Part of Mindway Solution Suite that also includes Gamalyze (gamified self-test) and GameChanger (brain training game)

– First sample of problem gambling solution to be validated by GLI

– Awards won: Innovation and Responsible Gambling 2018 (EGR), Industry Innovation of the Year 2018 (GiH), winner of Paddy Power Betfair Innovation Competition 2018



– At least 99% of subjects manually assessed as potential problem gamblers are classified as either at-risk or potential problem gamblers by GameScanner

– At least 88.5% of subjects manually assessed as potential problem gamblers are classified as potential problem gamblers by GameScanner



About Mindway AI:

Mindway AI is an award-winning software company that creates innovative and advanced tech solutions for fully automatic 24-7-365 monitoring and profiling of gamblers, enabling of at-risk gambling and problem gambling. Based on neuroscience and artificial intelligence, Mindway AI works with gambling operators, platform providers, regulators and governments to supply state-of-the-art early detection and intervention solutions for safer gambling.