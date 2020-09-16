Paysafe-Group-appoints-Ismail-(“Izzy”)-Dawood-as-Group-Chief-Financial-Officer

London, U.K. & Houston, U.SA. September 15, 2020: Paysafe Group (Paysafe), a leading specialized payments platform, has appointed Ismail (“Izzy”) Dawood as its new Group Chief Financial Officer. Based in the U.S., Dawood will report into Paysafe CEO, Philip McHugh, when he joins the company on September 28.

Dawood brings to Paysafe a proven track record of over 25 years in financial leadership and has previously held CFO positions in both public and private organizations. His extensive experience includes corporate finance, treasury, investor relations, tax, financial planning and analysis, operational performance management, controllership, M&A and strategy.

Dawood joins Paysafe from Branch International, a financial services organization targeting the mobile generation, where he was their CFO. Before that, he was CFO for WageWorks, who administer consumer-directed benefits (CBDs), and prior to that he held CFO roles at Santander Consumer U.S.A. and BNY Mellon. Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years in a range of finance and corporate leadership roles at Wells Fargo, a leading financial services company.

Philip McHugh, Paysafe CEO, said: “Izzy is a talented finance executive with a proven track record in strategic thinking and driving impressive results. I know he will be a real asset to our team as we continue our path to become the world’s leading specialized payments platform.”

Izzy Dawood added: “Paysafe has a very diversified and highly relevant payments offering and never before has the digital payments industry felt more exciting. I very much look forward to being part of this ambitious company’s future growth story.”

Dawood replaces former CFO, Peter Smith.

About Paysafe Group

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $98 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Visit us at: www.paysafe.com