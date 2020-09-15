ATEMI announces 72% organic NDC growth in Q2 and $19m investment into its BETCOMPARE brand

14th September 2020 – London​. Atemi announces record growth in the second quarter.

Atemi delivered a record 42,500 high value, high intent, new depositing customers to operators in the quarter, an increase of 72% year over year. Atemi’s revenue of $13.25m was also a record and represents an increase of 42% vs the second quarter of 2019.



“Despite the lack of Sport, our business has continued to demonstrate strong organic growth,” said Manuel Berndoerfler. “Operators were moving their advertising budgets away from ‘Sports’ and into ‘Casino’ during the quarter. We have maintained and grown these budgets in Q3 even with the Premier League’s return which is really positive. We understand that we send the highest intent customers of any affiliate partner and ‘Casino’ has proven a much better investment opportunity than Sports over the past six months.”



Atemi also said it is preparing to deploy a $19m marketing campaign for its Betcompare brand this coming season…



“The recent months have certainly had a huge impact on Sports affiliation and we were rewarded for our ratio of Casino to Sports business. We do expect Sports to return to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12 months provided we do not see a second wave of the virus”, said Atemi Founder Richard Skelhorn.



“We’ll invest more than $50m marketing our gaming comparison sites over the coming year, all things being well. Our early success in the Sports vertical has proven we will again send the highest quality customers available via the affiliate channel. We look forward to strategically deploying our capital to further support our growth in the 20/21 season and remain hopeful that things return to normal by the end of the year, without seeing a second wave. Should that happen, we are perfectly placed to pivot client budgets and any uncertainty plays to Atemi’s strengths being a media buyer as we are able to switch focus from one product to another with short notice.”



“We also see the imminent opening of Google’s U.S. advertising market being an accelerator of our growth and global presence in the coming months and we’re really excited by this.”



“Ultimately the next twelve months for Atemi is about being committed to the growth plan but flexible enough to adapt to any headwinds and help our clients invest and grow, pandemic agnostic”.

Atemi is an igaming super affiliate, founded by Richard Skelhorn. It uses comparison sites to send high quality traffic at scale to licensed operators. Atemi is widely regarded by operators as sending the highest value customers of any affiliate partner.