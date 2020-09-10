Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – September 10, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Vivo Gaming teams up with 7Mojos

Vivo Gaming is happy to welcome 7Mojos as a new member of the Vivo Gaming family. 7Mojos create next-generation entertainment solutions by offering a complete turnkey portfolio of games, which can be integrated into pre-existing or newly-created platforms and websites. 7Mojos are MGA and Bulgaria State of Commission of Gambling licensed which is part of Vivo Gamings’ plan to engage with regulated markets all over the world. Vivo Gaming will offer an amazing Live Dealer Andar Bahar table and Unlimited Blackjack, part of the 7Mojos portfolio plus 22 slots with more to come. This summer is packed with new content and amazing games!

Push Gaming goes live with the Rank Group

Integration to boost supplier’s reach in U.K. and regulated markets

Push Gaming has further enhanced its reach within the United Kingdom and in regulated markets after agreeing a deal to go live with the Rank Group’s portfolio of casino brands.

The deal, which is facilitated via its own platform, sees the tier one operator gain access to Push Gaming’s full portfolio, enabling it to reach more players than ever with its diverse offerings.

Included in the integration is recent release Joker Troupe, as well as popular title such as Razor Shark, The Shadow Order, Immortal Guild, Fat Rabbit, Tiki Tumble and Wild Swarm.

Evoplay Entertainment joins forces for Italy with The Ear Platform

Supplier maintains continental growth with expanding platform provider

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has announced an integration deal with the Italian-certified platform provider, The Ear Platform.

Recently launched by the Italian-owned company The New Ear SRL, The Ear Platform’s aggregation Hub is designed to deliver its partners a next generation of flexibility – and features a unique bonus management functionality as well as games from 100+ leading providers.

Under the agreement, the aggregator’s Italian and Romanian outlets will integrate 30 certified games from Evoplay Entertainment’s coveted portfolio, with an additional 100 titles to be released across its global network.

Marking Evoplay Entertainment’s Italian market entrance, the supplier’s latest agreement will further extend its South European reach – following on from a string of recent partnerships signed with a number of leading operators.

BtoBet announces partnership with Toplay as more LatAm operators eyeing betting and gambling options on Rappi

With the majority of its partners in multiple Latin American jurisdictions eyeing the possibility of offering sports betting and online casino games on the Rappi platform, leading iGaming platform provider BtoBet has teamed up with Toplay for their future integration on the region’s fastest growing e-commerce platform. BtoBet’s Colombian partner, Megapuesta, has already been integrated on Rappi’s new betting vertical during the past weeks.

Since its launch in Colombia last July, Rappi users who are over 18 years of age can access the platform’s betting section where they are provided with different betting options from different legal operators in the country. Nonetheless in the coming months sports betting and online gaming coverage will be expanded to all those LatAm jurisdictions permitting online betting and gambling.

Playtech relaunches Live Football Roulette in new Let’s Play studio

Goal Side Bet feature gives players roughly one in seven chance of winning

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has relaunched its successful Live Football Roulette game as part of its new sports-themed Let’s Play studio, with a brand-new Goal Side Bet feature.

Originally launched in 2018 as Football Weekend Roulette, the popularity of the table saw its coverage expanded to cover all major football activity, including the Champions League, throughout the week.

The dedicated Let’s Play studio, replacing the previous green screen backdrop, is designed as a permanent, dedicated sports-themed environment, which will play host to a wide range of sport-led content throughout the year. Alongside roulette play, dealers provide live commentary on all matches, streaming news on live major football events worldwide. A touch-controlled video wall will display key moments from games, plus Statscore match statistics, creating an even more immersive experience.

Live Football Roulette now features a new Goal Side Bet feature, giving players roughly a one in seven chance of winning each time they play the feature. When players make a goal bet five neighbouring numbers are selected at random and, if the ball lands on one of these numbers, the player wins, with a minimum multiplier of 3x – and potentially up to 100x. Animated football shirts indicate the neighbour numbers, adding to the visual appeal and sense of anticipation, while an in-game leaderboard tracks and displays the winners on a separate screen.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with the leading Casino provider PlayNGo™

TOP Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ expand their offering in a new cooperation with award-winning Swedish casino provider Play’nGo™, which will give their players opportunity to access to Play’nGo™ full range games portfolio most popular branded epic slots, including Book of Dead, Riches of Ra, Super Flip, Fire Joker, Viking Runecraft, Legacy of Dead, Legacy of Egypt, Mystery Joker, Tome of Madness, Gemix, Wild Blood, Pearl Lagoon, and many more.

After adding to its portfolio MGA license, many key payment methods and best online casino providers Betzest now offers a great selection of casino games to ensure amazing entertainment, user experience and adrenaline to their players. This is another significant step in Betzest™ rapid expansion. The company is looking forward to announcing more partnerships with other leading providers lined up for the beginning of Q3, 2020.

Booming Games teams up with Energy Casino

Malta-based slot supplier Booming Games is now live on Energy Casino. Booming Games’ slot portfolio comprises more than 60 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Booming Seven Deluxe, Burning Classics, Gold Vein and latest release Tiki Wins. Booming Games release up to two new games per month that will all be available to Energy Casino. Soon to be released are Lucky Scarabs and Horror House.