Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) authorized to test and certify iGaming and mobile sports betting in Michigan

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (September 8, 2020) – Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has become the first independent test lab authorized by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to test and certify iGaming and mobile sports betting in Michigan.

Additionally, the MGCB has referenced the GLI standards “GLI-19 Interactive Gaming Systems” and “GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems” within their regulations, joining jurisdictions worldwide that have adopted the two standards. These, and all of GLI’s globally accepted standards, are available at gaminglabs.com/gli-standards.

“We are honored that the Michigan Gaming Control Board has approved GLI to test and certify iGaming and mobile sports betting,” said Peter Wolff, Director of Global Technical Compliance. “We have been helping regulators and suppliers navigate the future of iGaming and mobile sports betting for decades, and we are excited to put our worldwide experience to work for Michigan.”

GLI has been working in the iGaming and Sports Betting space for more than 30 years, and GLI is the only lab that is working with all regulated jurisdictions worldwide – both existing and emerging. That means GLI is best prepared to help regulators, suppliers, and operators navigate their way forward and guide them in ways no one else can. Learn more at gaminglabs.com/services/igaming.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly two million items and has tested equipment for more than 480 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI was named “Responsible Business of the Year” by Global Gaming Awards in 2019 for its social responsibility in charitable giving, diversity and inclusion, green initiatives, and responsible gaming support and education. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.