Bet.Works Sportsbook platform technology powers theScore Bet launch in Colorado

September 7, 2020 (Las Vegas, NV)– Bet.Works, the leading US sports betting and iGaming supplier, has utilized its sportsbook platform technology to power the Colorado launch of theScore Bet, the award-winning mobile sportsbook by Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore”). theScore Bet, which utilizes sportsbook technology supplied by Bet.Works, is now live and accepting wagers in Colorado as part of its multi-state roll-out.

David Wang, Bet.Works Chief Executive Officer, said: “theScore and Bet.Works have achieved another major milestone with this launch, which leverages our cutting-edge sportsbook technology in Colorado. John Levy’s vision of fusing sports media with betting creates a truly differentiated experience for sports fans and sets theScore apart from its competitors. Bet.Works looks forward to supporting theScore as they continue to grow their presence as a leader in North American sports media and gaming.”

John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore, said: “We’re thrilled to launch theScore Bet in Colorado, bringing our unique and best-in-class sportsbook experience to a state with such a rich sports history and passionate fanbase. We thank David and his team for continuing to deliver the first-class sports betting technology that powers our gaming offering.”

Bet.Works has been theScore Bet’s sportsbook technology platform partner since 2018, when theScore announced its intent to enter the newly regulated and fast-growing U.S. sports betting market. During this time, Bet.Works has provided an array of resources, including a customer service call center, compliance support, risk and trading services and a scalable architecture with a full suite of API’s that allows Bet.Works to streamline speed-to-market for theScore as it continues its multi-state expansion.

theScore Bet secured market access to offer mobile sports betting in Colorado via its previously announced agreement with a subsidiary of U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment Inc. and plans on launching theScore Bet next in Indiana under its multi-state market access framework agreement with Penn National Gaming, pending regulatory approval.

About Bet.Works

Bet.Works is a U.S.-based technology and services company delivering the most advanced iGaming and sportsbook technologies and services in the market. Its flexible suite of proprietary solutions, coupled with a sophisticated managed service offering, uniquely position Bet.Works to provide US-ready solutions to enterprise, tribal and regional clients. Bet.Works is the only company to have concurrently been granted GLI 19 & 33 certifications. For more information, please visit www.bet.works.