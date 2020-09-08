Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – September 8, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Maxima Compliance growth continues with Romero de Alba hire

Full-service compliance provider Maxima Compliance has made another major hire, with María Romero de Alba joining the fast-growing company as Senior Business Development Manager.

Romero de Alba joins Maxima Compliance’s rapidly expanding commercial team from BMM Testlabs, where she spent three years as a Regional Sales Manager.

She will report directly to Managing Director Antonio Zanghi and work across the company’s client base and its Complitech product.

Delasport signs Skywind Group as their online Casino provider

Delasport signs Skywind Group – adding their vast portfolio of casino games and slots. Offering a thriving casino for any existing or new operator looking to expand their portfolio.

Online lottery adding more tax revenue than ever to states that allow it

While many U.S. states were disappointed to see their lottery-funded support decrease substantially during lockdown, those that had already legislated to allow the sale of online lottery tickets saw a small windfall, with Spinola Gaming CEO Ade Repcenko urging state legislators in the former category to fast-track the legislative process and let their lottery sector contribute fully to the economic recovery.

States with a legal framework to offer online lottery tickets saw an increase in their lottery-funded support during lockdown, while those that didn’t suffered a “gut punch”.

While the market may begin to normalise as states reopen, a growing number of governors are pausing the process, or reinstating previously lifted restrictions, sounding a warning out to retail operators and the state systems they support. Medical experts warn that as lockdowns ease and flu season returns these numbers could increase further, making renewed lockdowns and stay-at-home orders in parts of the U.S. a possibility over the coming months. The lockdowns and retail establishment closures of the past few months have brought the limitations and flaws of the lottery retail system in some states to light, and with it, the realization of the need to assess current practices and identify new digital approaches that work long-term, and under any circumstance.

As Covid-19 continues to decimate the U.S. economy, and society gets adjusted to a new-normal, the long-term effects on people and businesses are becoming more evident. The pandemic has been somewhat of a rollercoaster for state lotteries, and as states continue to release revenue data, mixed results can be seen over the past few months. Retail-only state lotteries saw a huge drop in revenue, with states such as Delaware reporting a $40 million loss in lottery ticket sales due to casino closures. Massachusetts saw a 53 percent drop in sales over 3 months, resulting in a 5 percent drop in total sales for the fiscal year. Virginia reported a $45 million drop in sales. Maryland reported a sales decline by as much as 30 percent and also had to postpone the launch of new scratch-off games. In Oregon, the lottery revenue drop resulted in a $22 million budget shortfall which forced them to lay off 47 employees and close over a dozen state parks.

Synergy Blue Unveils New 2600 Cabinet Series, Bringing Arcade Style to Casino Floors

Synergy Blue, the premier provider of interactive, skill-influenced casino games and the creators of “fun you can bet on,” today announced the release of the new 2600 cabinet series. Inspired by the original Atari 2600 console and designed in consultation with Nolan Bushnell himself, founder of Atari and often cited as the Father of the video game industry, the new cabinet line brings arcade-style gaming to casino floors.

Blueprint puts content centre stage with appointment of Alan Claypole as Head of Product

Blueprint Operations has bolstered its senior team following the appointment of Alan Claypole to the position of Head of Product, reporting directly to Managing Director David Purvis.

Alan has a formidable track record in games creation, development and management having formed the Livewire Gaming studio which was subsequently acquired by Blueprint in November 2019. He will continue overseeing Livewire as well as Blueprint’s other gaming studio resources.

Pragmatic Play Live Casino now available with BlueOcean Gaming

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, made its Live Casino offering available with BlueOcean Gaming.

BlueOcean Gaming is a B2B online casino software provider with more than 10 years of experience in the online gaming industry. They own the popular game aggregation platform GameHub, as well as White Label and Turnkey solutions for online casinos.

Pragmatic Play has reaffirmed its commitment to expansion by growing its Live Casino offering with more products in the past year. The portfolio now includes classics such as Roulette, Baccarat and Blackjack, as well as localised products and speed variants. All are now accessible to BlueOcean Gaming’s clients.

BOSS. Gaming Solutions announces games integration from Playson

All online casino brands owned by the company will now carry Playson games.

BOSS. Gaming Solutions, the industry leading software developer, platform provider and multiple casino brand owner has completed a deal for an exciting content collaboration with Playson.

The agreement provides the BOSS. Gaming Solutions platform and its online casino brands with access to a portfolio of compelling game content with a range of exciting titles.

BOSS Casino, OLE!bet and Bootlegger Casino will now all have popular Playson games like Solar Temple, Solar Queen and God of Wild Sea, the highly popular Funky Fruits series and Timeless Fruit slots portfolio.

Worth the wait: Parimatch ready for regulators to open Ukraine license application process

Strictly only operating in white market jurisdictions, Parimatch is looking forward to adding Ukraine to its list of licenced operations which also includes Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Belarus and Cyprus, while elsewhere in the world the company provides the opportunity for partners to franchise the renowned ‘Parimatch’ trademark across the globe.

Parimatch is poised to add the Ukrainian gaming certification to its growing portfolio of jurisdictional licences which also includes Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Belarus and Cyprus.

The international holding company is currently waiting for the application process to start in Ukraine, with the philosophy at Parimatch being one of patience.

Relax Gaming continues rapid expansion with 32Red partnership

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed a deal to launch a collection of its premium proprietary and third-party online casino content with 32Red.

The new agreement gives the reputable operator access to Relax Gaming’s ever-expanding library of in-house developed games, including widely popular titles Temple Tumble and Money Train, as well as its latest high performer, La Fiesta.

Owned by Kindred Group, a longstanding partner of Relax, 32Red is one of the U.K.’s most well-established gaming companies, offering casino and slots entertainment along with a wide array of table games.

Showcasing Relax’s ethos on open collaboration, and in demonstration of Microgaming’s customer-first approach, the two suppliers are working side-by-side to complete the integration, resulting in a seamless process that could pave the way for future joint efforts.

Habanero makes German debut with Löwen Play Digital

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero is now live with Löwen Play Digital, the newly launched online casino.

Run by the prominent Schleswig-Holstein licensed retail operator Löwen Play, the site now features Habanero’s immersive titles offered on a social casino model, with the studio’s acclaimed offering set to follow with real money gaming in the near future.

The deal sees the provider continue to expand its European customer reach, with a raft of further agreements with German-based companies in the pipeline ahead of the opening of the country’s online gaming market in 2021.

Habanero’s recent succession of tier one commercial partnerships ensures that its hit games, including Scopa, Wild Trucks and new sensation Jellyfish Flow, will continue to be enjoyed by a growing audience in regulated markets across the globe.

Greentube extends Lithuanian reach with TOPsport launch

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has extended its footprint in Lithuania after launching with the market’s leading online sportsbook and casino TOPsport.

The supplier’s all-time classic casino games are now available to TOPsport’s players, including world-popular titles Book of Ra™ deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm™ deluxe and Sizzling Hot™ deluxe. More top performing content from Greentube Collections, an exclusive portfolio which encompasses all the supplier’s games series, is set to be integrated soon.

The partnership with TOPsport, the country’s largest online operator, expands Greentube’s reach in the market and cements its position as a go-to provider of quality casino content in regulated territories world-wide.

Revolver Gaming signs distribution agreement with Spinomenal

Internet casino game developer Revolver Gaming has announced a distribution agreement with fellow developer Spinomenal.

Revolver Gaming has completed an integration with the Spinomenal Aggregation Platform for the distribution of their games to new casino partners. All existing games in the Revolver lineup will be making the transition. Furthermore, new slots from the company will be added to the platform as they’re released, including this month’s ‘Irish Coins‘. Set in the green hills of Ireland, Irish Coins features a large progressive jackpot that can be won if players find the mythical pot of gold.

EveryMatrix and Gaming Corps enters into agreement

The global B2B software provider and aggregator EveryMatrix and Swedish game developer Gaming Corps has today September 7th signed an agreement regarding the distribution of Gaming Corps iGaming products.

EveryMatrix is a global B2B software provider for the iGaming industry, offering solutions for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate management. Gaming Corps is a Swedish developer within Gaming and iGaming, developing casino slots for the online casino market. EveryMatrix has licenses and certificates to operate in many jurisdictions worldwide and is affiliated to several operators. The parties will initiate technical integration immediately so that EveryMatrix can distribute Gaming Corps’ upcoming products to the market.

Red Rake Gaming partners with Moosh.pt

The recently launched Moosh.pt has entered in to an agreement with Red Rake Gaming to furnish its players with the top performing games from the boutique provider in the Portuguese regulated market.

Moosh.pt are an independent operator which have recently launched in the market after obtaining their license at the end of 2019 and is gearing up to compete in the fast growing market . Launching Red Rake games is an integral part of this strategy.

Driven by a team of very experience professionals in the portuguese regulated market this is one brand to watch in 2020.

Red Rake Gaming are delighted to working with Moosh.pt and continue to bolster its presence in the market now working with over 70% of the operators in Portugal. Moosh.pt will be launching the already proven top performers in the market and will have access to the new upcoming games which based on the knowledge of the market are sure to be hits and continue to drive its dominance in the market.

ORYX Gaming to add content to Ously Games’ social casino SpinArena

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has partnered with Ously Games in a deal that will see the social casino launch ORYX Hub and RGS content through up-and-coming SpinArena.

As the company’s first B2C casino product, SpinArena offers endless adventures including an impressive selection of slot games and exciting features, as well as an innovative proprietary backend solution, SeriOUSLY1.0, tailored to the specific needs of the industry.

SpinArena players will soon have access to content offered via ORYX Hub, which hosts an extensive library of 10,000+ casino games from 100+ providers.

Customers will also be able to play games offered by ORYX’s exclusive RGS partners, including Gamomat, GiveMe Games, Kalamba, Golden Hero, CandleBets and newly-added Peter & Sons.

The deal will also see the operator take on ORYX’s player engagement tools such as Leaderboards and Tournaments which has been proven to significantly increase overall gaming activity, player engagement, conversion and retention rates.