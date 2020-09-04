What are the odds OnlyFans boots Bella Thorne for not getting naked?

Former Disney Channel starlet Bella Thorne has caused quite an outrage since joining OnlyFans. Thorne brought in recording breaking numbers after joining the service on August 14, but now has the entire platform pissed off with her, leading some to wonder if she’ll be kicked off the service.

The 22-year-old Thorne, best known for movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, has been a sexy symbol for the past couple of years. After announcing she had joined OnlyFans on in mid-August, she earned $1 million in 24 hours, charging $20 for a 1 month subscription to her content. That’s a record-breaking feat for the platform, mostly used by sex workers and porn stars to monetize their content.

Me + ONLY FANS + SEAN BAKER= A BOMB ASS MOVIE 😍😍😍 https://t.co/Bbq60X5SxE pic.twitter.com/MM4dw0SWjw — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 19, 2020

However, she quickly pissed off just about everybody on the platform, including her own fans, other content producers, and the platform owners themselves. She offered to sell a nude pictures of herself to top fans for a $200 premium, but OnlyFans started seeing credit card chargebacks when fans discovered none of her premium content had nudity.

That scandal led OnlyFans to put a cap on premium content, preventing content creators from charging more than $100 for premium content. “Spending limits are in place to protect all OnlyFans users and to allow them to use the platform safely,” said an OnlyFans spokeswoman. “The newly introduced limits on tips and paid posts is a change that has been in the pipeline for a while, and has not been implemented in response to any one creator or fan.”

For smaller creators, that caused huge problems. I stumbled on this Twitter thread that explains clearly how Thorne has ruined the platform for just about everyone:

Is it worth it to you to sell videos of yourself sucking dick for a maximum of $32? Can you make a living at it? What if you used to sell them for $150 or $200, can you survive a paycut like that? Could YOU at YOUR job survive a sudden 85% paycut & monthly payday? — Erika Heidewald 👍 if u think QAnon’s real ur dumb (@erikaheidewald) August 28, 2020

Thorne has been apologetic, claiming she would discuss the changes with OnlyFans’ managers to see if the situation can be salvaged.

But while hundreds of other content creators on the platform have declared her ‘Cancelled’ for ruining their way of life, her sister is now making things worse. While Bella Thorne has claimed she joined the platform to shine a positive light on sex work, Kaili Thorne said in a recent video, “Would I call it legit? No. Nothing about ‘sucking for crack’ is legitimate.” She went on to call out other creators for not stepping up their game. “All your bios say the same thing: ‘Insatiable s–t.’ Get creative and maybe you’d keep your clientele.”

OnlyFans has insisted the changes are not due to Thorne alone, and they have an interest in keeping her on the platform considering they make 20% from all her revenue. But if the pressure from other creators becomes too much, Thorne could get kicked off, or decide to leave. Bodog has the odds on what comes next:

Will Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans Be Deactivated By October 1 2020?

No -450

Yes +275

Odds care of Bodog