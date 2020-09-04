Leander adds Megalotto to customer roster

New Malta-based operator signs up for proprietary and third-party content



Malta, Sept 1: Leander Games is happy to announce a partnership with new operator Megalotto for its leading suite of proprietary and third-party content.



Megalotto launched in Feb 2020 and is a new and mobile-first lottery and gaming product which operates on the Gaming Innovation Group platform. It is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.



As well as offering the biggest jackpots from the world’s leading lotteries, Megalotto also offers Slots, Scratchcards, Live Casino, Table and Instant Win content, from a selection of industry leading third party games providers.



Now via Leander’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server, it will also be featuring the best proprietary and third-party content including Ave Caesar, Kraken and Wild West Zone, the latter featuring Leander’s innovative concept ‘Dynamic Ways’, together with the company’s latest release, Ways of the Labyrinth.



Said Steven Matsell, CEO at Leander Games: “We are delighted to be working with a new innovative operator in Megalotto. Bringing our games to exciting new venues gives us a real thrill and we are sure this will enhance the offering.:



Tom Orton, Director of Gaming at Megalotto added: “At Megalotto, we are passionate about delivering the best content to our customers. With their popular titles and innovative concepts, we are confident that our customers will love the Leander content”



Editor’s notes: Leander Games: Leander Games is an independent gaming company whose mission is to deliver innovative game content to market more quickly than other solutions. The company’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server (RGS) has been developed using the latest technology and making it fast, flexible and scalable.



Megalotto

