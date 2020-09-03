Seven-players-who-could-make-or-break-their-careers-in-this-season's-Premier-League

Moving to the Premier League is a dream for many players from foreign shores. From a high-priced contract to the maximum exposure for their skills due to the TV rights and worldwide popularity of the English Premier League, it can often be defined as the point where many players ‘made it’ in their football careers.

However, just as many players who arrive in England’s top professional division are flops, players who arrived with stellar reputations yet left with their metaphorical tail between their legs. We won’t humiliate Diego Forlan by mentioning him specifically here, but you could understand if we did.

Here are seven players who are about to embark on a Premier League career having been a success elsewhere. Let’s see if they have what it takes or not…

Gabriel Magalhaes (Lille to Arsenal, £20m)

There’s no doubt that any central defender is going to be under pressure the second they arrive at The Emirates, but with fellow Brazilians Willian and David Luiz already at The Gunners, the much-covered central defender could be the missing piece in a backline that has needed freshening up for years.

Arsenal come into the season in good form and are possibly overpriced at 3/1 to finish in the top four. Gabriel, as he is known, could be a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s revolution in North London.

Verdict: Hit.

Rodrigo (Valencia to Leeds United, £26m)

Rodrigo’s signing for Bielsa’s Leeds has excited Yorkshire, which puts more pressure on the shoulders of the Spaniard, who scored 35 goals in 141 appearances for Valencia to earn his move back to the Premier League.

Yes, we said back, because Rodrigo made 17 appearances as a younger player with Bolton Wanderers when they were in the top flight. Sadly for him – and them – his paltry return of just one goal across half a season saw him return to the continent at Benfica and latterly Valencia.

Can he succeed a decade later as an older player? The 29-year-old will be hoping the Yorkshire side defy the pundits’ expectations.

Verdict: Miss.

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid to Everton, TBC)

The potential fireworks that would come with James Rodriguez arriving at Goodison Park this season would be spectacular, even if we may have to wait some time for fans to join in from the stands at the Gwladys Street end of The Toffees famous stadium. Rodriguez is a genuine superstar and won the Golden Boot for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup at odds of 150/1 that this reporter tipped pre-tournament.

We’re confirmed fans of the player who has been on loan at Bayern Munich as recently as a year ago, despite him playing for Porto, Monaco, Munich and Madrid and never making 100 appearances for any single club side.

With the imminent arrival of Allan from Napoli too, a pair of players who Carlo Ancelotti has previously managed in Italy in the case of Allan and Spain in the case of Real’s Rodriguez could lead to a strong season from Everton. Let’s face it, it can’t get much worse than how it was going before Ancelotti arrived.

Verdict: Hit0)

Eberechi Eze (QPR to Crystal Palace, £19.5m)

Eberechi Eze has lit up The Championship for a few years now, so how he fits in the Premier League will be a fascinating story as it develops. With Wilf Zaha possibly leaving South London, the arrival of Eze at Palace – it’s a short trip from Loftus Road after all – could be one of two things.

Either Eze is Zaha’s new teammate or his direct replacement, with Zaha 9/2 to join Arsenal and 5/1 to make the switch to either Borussia Dortmund or Paris St. Germain. Come what may, we think the talented wing-forward who is likely to be replacing Zaha has what it takes to survive at the very highest level.

Verdict: Hit

Thiago Silva (Paris St. Germain to Chelsea, Free)

Brazilian central defender Thiago Silva certainly is the right pedigree for Chelsea, having starred in Paris St. Germain’s run to the Champions League final last season. He has bags of experience in general, with over 200 appearance for the multiple French champions, Paris St. Germain.

Does he have the pace or strength to cope with the Premier League, however? We’re not so sure and at 35 years old, he won’t have long to work it out. He was free, but a failure to sign someone more suited to the division may well cost Frank Lampard if it all goes wrong in West London.

Verdict: Miss

Mohammed Solisu (Real Valladolid to Southampton, £10.9m)

Southampton’s have – on the quiet – signed a very highly-rated Ghanaian centre-back in Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid for just under £11m.

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl can’t wait to work with him, telling the media that “this is an important signing for us. Mohammed is a player who fits our profile well” and he would know. Slowly but surely the South Coast side are assembling a very well-suited squad of players and could easily make a run at the top ten this season.

Donny Van de Beek (Ajax to Manchester United, £35m)

Last but definitely not least, Dutch midfield maestro Van de Beek’s switch to Old Trafford has certainly got tongues wagging, with the former Ajax Amsterdam player making the switch for around £35m plus add-ons.

Van de Beek’s versatility and technique will both bamboozle opposition defences and in a possible midfield trio with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, United have created a midfield three that can stand up against anyone.

Verdict: Hit