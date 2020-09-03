Bet.Works-and-ELITE-Sportsbook-Launch-State-of- the-Art-Sports-Betting-Kiosks-in-Colorado

September 1, 2020 (Las Vegas, NV) – Bet.Works, a leading US sports betting and iGaming supplier, has launched ELITE Sportsbook self-service betting terminals at the Red Dolly Casino in Blackhawk, CO. Bet.Works partners with best-in-class U.S. based partners to bring engaging and user-friendly technologies for sports betting patrons in casinos throughout the country.

Bet.Works CEO, David Wang notes, “Bet.Works is continuously innovating and leading the way in creating the best sports entertainment products available on the market. Our self-service betting terminals featured at the Red Dolly Casino provide Colorado players with a convenient and simple platform to wager on-property. Bet.Works is very proud to add this guest service technology to our U.S. entertainment portfolio.”

The GLI Certified kiosk platform is designed and built in Colorado by KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the leading self-service solution provider in North America. The kiosks are purpose-built for sports betting with a comprehensive transaction component set and an intuitive user interface. Scanning, cash acceptance, and ticket-in / ticket-out components are integrated for independent wagering. Dual 22” PCAP displays and programmable colored LED lighting draw the user’s attention while enhancing the casino brand.

KIOSK President Kim Kenney adds, “Working with Bet.Works’ amazing team enabled our developers to tap into decades of sports betting expertise. This, combined with KIOSK’s innovative self-service solution design capabilities, enabled us to produce a first-class line of sports betting terminals deployed via Bet.Works’ exclusive relationship with ELITE Sportsbook. It’s an impressive partnership solution that we are happy to have deployed live in our home state.”

About Bet.Works

Bet.Works is a U.S.-based technology and services company delivering the most advanced iGaming and sportsbook technologies and services in the market. Its flexible suite of proprietary solutions, coupled with a sophisticated managed service offering, uniquely position Bet.Works to provide US-ready solutions to enterprise, tribal and regional clients. Bet.Works is the only company to have concurrently been granted GLI 19 & 33 certifications. For more information, please visit www.bet.works

About KIOSK Information Systems

KIOSK helps organizations digitally transform by enabling automation with self-service solutions to improve the customer experience, while increasing operational and cost efficiencies. With over 27 years of experience, KIOSK is the trusted partner of Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients; delivering proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. We offer an innovative portfolio of kiosk solutions along with managed services and IoT capabilities to ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.