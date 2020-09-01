tipsport-has-drastically-improved-its-esports-offering-thanks-to-oddin

Engaging esports odds feed and risk management provider Oddin and Tipsport have recently shared the fruitful outcome of their collaboration.

“For Tipsport, the average age of a new bettor that we onboard through esports is 25 years. For all other sports, excluding MMA (which is 28 years) the average age is 33+ years“, declares Daniel Vesely, Head of Esports at Tipsport. “There is a clear value for us in attracting the younger generation through esports. Given that our esportsbook has been at least doubling each year, it was about time to elevate our offering and bring it to the next level.”

“Tipsport is a perfect example of what a traditional sportsbook can achieve within esports with a strong focus on engaging live product.” said Marek Suchar, Head of Partnerships at Oddin. “From the very beginning, they made it clear that the live betting opportunities, with a focus on uptime and number of live markets, is their core competitive advantage in all the sports they do and they aspire to achieve the same in esports. There was a clear understanding of this vision from both sides so our partnership was a no-brainer.”

“With the engaging solution from Oddin, we were able to multiply the number of live markets by 6 and increase the uptime by 47% which resulted in an increased volume of 35%“, said Mr. Vesely. “The results have actually been better than we hoped for. We were also surprised that Oddin was able to triple the portion of side market volume to 27%, as usually you see the split of 90/10 in favor of winner`s markets. There is definitely space for further engagement of esports bettors to bet on more in-game objectives. Oddin has shown us hard figures and we are confident in our long-term partnership due to their capacity to constantly innovate.”

ABOUT ODDIN

Oddin is a B2B esports odds feed and risk management provider. It delivers the most engaging esports betting experience with an industry-leading uptime and number of live markets. The solution boosts engagement, drives volume, increases margin and thus accelerates profitability. This is only achievable by a combination of state-of-the-art technologies, advanced data science and machine learning algorithms, experienced traders and official data. The team has more than 50 years of combined experience in betting and esports, successfully doing business with the most complex platforms globally, including Betfair Exchange in the past. For more information visit www.oddin.gg.

ABOUT TIPSPORT

Tipsport is the largest operator in the Czech & Slovak market and one of the largest operators in Central Europe. It is a technologically-focused company where 95% of the bets come online. The sportsbook is run on an in-house developed platform. Tipsport is a customer-centric operator. It has been innovating sports betting for three consecutive decades already. Tipsport`s clients share information and find inspiration within the unique online community. For more information visit www.tipsport.cz.