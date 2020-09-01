playson-inks-content-deal-with-snaitech

Leader within Italy’s legal gaming market to bolster its casino games offering.

Malta, 31st August 2020 – Casino software provider Playson has announced a partnership with SNAITECH to roll out its full suite of slots across the Italian operator’s online and mobile offering.

SNAITECH’s Italian player base will have access to games such as Solar Temple, Solar Queen and Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win, along with the popular Timeless Fruit Slots series and its Funky Fruits portfolio.

The deal also gives the operator access to Playson’s integration-free engagement tools, including free spins, jackpots and regular network tournaments, all proven to drive player engagement rates.

This latest partnership further enhances the slot developer’s presence in the Italian regulated market, demonstrating the growing popularity of its games in Europe and beyond.

Christos Zoulianitis, Senior Account Manager at Playson, said: “SNAITECH is one of the key players in the Italian market and we’re delighted to have signed this content distribution deal with them. The new partnership is a fantastic way for us to strengthen our position in Europe and we look forward to entertaining its player base with our diverse range of games.”

Alessandro Graziosi, BU Digital Director at SNAITECH S.p.A, said: “We pay close attention to the partners we choose with the constant aim of guaranteeing our customers a gaming experience that is both immersive and sustainable at the same time. This choice has been rewarded by the results that have been constantly growing in recent years. Playson guarantees these fundamental requirements for us and, in the context of our offer, it will certainly represent an added value.”

About Playson

Playson is a leading content development firm which supplies games to more than 17 regulated markets. The slot designer has a portfolio of over 65 omni-channel casino games, and its staff are based in Malta, Ukraine, U.K. and Greece. With licences from the UKGC, ONJN and MGA, Playson is well positioned to meet the needs of the most discerning eGambling operators. More information about Playson can be found at www.playson.com.

About SNAITECH

Founded through the integration between Snai Spa and the Cogetech group companies in late 2015, has headquarters in Milan, Porcari (Lu) and Rome.

It is one of the most important concessionary for the management of the authorized games in Italy. Thanks to its multichannel technology offers sport and horse racing betting, virtual sports, videolottery, new slot, both online and mobile (poker, skill games, casino games, bingo), esports and pari-mutuel, through its point of sales network and online.

The SNAI retail betting network is comprised of over 1,584 points of sale located throughout Italy. The Group also operates approximately 38,600 New Slot and 10,600 Videolottery.

More information about SNAITECH can be found at www.snaitech.it