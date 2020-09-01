Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – September 1, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

GrooveGaming constructs major contract extensions with BetConstruct

Aggregator GrooveGaming has announced a milestone contract extension with gaming and sports betting technology solutions provider BetConstruct.

The two companies further sealed their collaboration following a run of success that has been central to driving revenue and client acquisition for both these major brands.

GrooveGaming helps extend ProgressPlay global footprint.

Aggregator GrooveGaming has signed an extended partnership with white-label casino supplier and platform provider ProgressPlay.

GrooveGaming’s powerful platform includes over 4000 casino games as well as a wealth of aggregated content ranging from slots, online casino and live casino, to poker and table games, that operators can access via easy integration to drive player engagement and revenue.

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE TO PREMIER GAMING REALMS’ SLINGO ORIGINALS

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is extending its existing partnership agreement with Gaming Realms plc (AIM: GMR), which currently distributes its full Slingo Originals portfolio in New Jersey through the Group’s Remote Game Server (“RGS”), to incorporate the additional state of RSI’s largest territory, Pennsylvania.

This is Gaming Realms first multi-state agreement with RSI, one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North America, as the developer and licensor of mobile-focused gaming content continues to focus on increasing its presence in the U.S.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Gaming Realms’ Slingo Originals content will now be directly integrated into RSI’s platform, eliminating the need for distribution via a third-party aggregator. This direct integration with RSI for all U.S. markets, including any future markets the parties may decide to enter into together, is set to not only strengthen the relationship between RSI and Gaming Realms, but to offer a stronger user experience that leads to enhanced margins for the Group.

Leon Gaming Adds Revolver Gaming to casino library

Full-service online betting operator Leon Gaming is adding Revolver Gaming to their Leonbets casino catalog, giving their customers a chance to play the developer’s stunning slot machines as a result.

The terms of the deal will see Revolver providing their full suite of a dozen games to Leon, who’ll then offer them directly to their customers. That’s right: Leonbets punters will have the chance to play hit titles like Squish, Parrots of the Caribbean, Dragon Spins, and others!

New game releases will also be ported to the site as they’re released, with the next hit game Irish Coins set to debut next month.

HoGaming, the pioneer in Live Dealer casino gaming, announces a partnership with SoftGamings

HoGaming has signed a distribution agreement with SoftGamings to offer HoGaming’s live dealer products to operators in the CIS, European, Asian and Latin American markets.

HoGaming’s new, state of the art studios at its new locations in Latvia and Armenia increase the number of tables and games to support the company’s continuing growth across emerging markets and build robustness to HoGaming’s global service offering.

Booming Games partners with ComeOn Group

Malta-based slot supplier Booming Games is now available on ComeOn Group brands including leading brands Sunmaker and Cherry Casino. Booming Games’ slot portfolio comprises of more than 60 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Booming Seven Deluxe, VIP Filthy Riches, Gold Vein and latest release Tiki Wins. Booming Games release up to two new games per month that will be available to all brands. Soon to be released are Lucky Scarabs and Horror House.“We are delighted to launch our games across the ComeOn group brands to further strengthen our presence in their key markets” said Frederik Niehusen, Chief Commercial Officer at Booming Games. “ComeOn Group is a strong partner to continue to expand our regulated market strategy”, he added.

Booming Games have just recently announced a successful start to 2020 after being recognised as Rising Star of the Year at the International Gaming Awards and launching their slot portfolio with Wildz Casino, Hero Gaming and Leo Vegas.

BF Games expands in Georgia with Leader Bet

Creative development studio BF Games has further cemented its position in Georgia by taking its content live with local operator Leader Bet.

Leader Bet’s growing player base now has access to BF Games’ wide-ranging library of slots including newly-released Book of Gates™, featuring the thrilling new mechanic Superlines, as well as classic titles Ramses Rising and Stunning Hot 20 Deluxe. BF Games offers a portfolio of 56 slot games licensed and certified in the U.K., Malta, Romania, Latvia and Lithuania.

Leader Bet was founded in 2008 and operates several successful land-based venues as well as its growing online brand.

The partnership is the latest in a series of deals that BF Games has recently struck in Georgia, with the supplier now offering its online content to three local licensees, including Adjarabet and Crocobet.

BtoBet widens live card and lottery content portfolio with TVBET partnership

Live games provider TVBET has inked a deal with BtoBet for the provision of their streaming content.Through this agreement TVBET’s variety of 11 well-known card and lottery games, including Wheel of Fortune, PokerBet, War of Elements, 5Bet, Lucky6, 7Bet, Keno, JokerBet, 21Bet, 1Bet, and BackgammonBet, will be natively aggregated on the Neuron 3 platform.

The rapidly growing TV games provider’s content allows for new betting options, featuring amongst other things betting on several events in advance, and a wider coverage of events. The games also feature a new and unique graphic design, with simplicity and user-friendliness at the core of its interface, allowing for classic games to be presented in a new and engaging format.