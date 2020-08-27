Playsons-expands-its-Hold-and-Win-series-with-exciting-new-title

Malta, 27th August 2020 – Casino software developer Playson invites players on a journey across the America Prairies in its latest slot, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win.

This 3×5 videoslot with 20 paylines features a host of beautifully stylised wild animals and an expansive backdrop that is sure to transport players to the dusty plains of the U.S.A.

With the Rock Mountain featuring as a Scatter symbol, the game also sees a lightning ball as a Bonus symbol. The Wild symbol is always a stacked symbol and during Free Spins all wins with those buffalo Wilds are doubled.

To keep the tension cranked-up, three Scatter symbols trigger eight Free Spins, but the most exciting feature of this slot is its Hold and Win Bonus Game which is triggered by six or more Bonus symbols.

During the Bonus Round there is a chance to win four in-game Jackpots, with the Grand Jackpot being worth x500 bets!

Vsevolod Lapin, Head of Product at Playson, said: “Our latest slot takes Playson fans on an immersive journey across the dusty American prairies, where a host of exciting features help build the tension as players roam the reels in search of big prizes.

“Designed with playability in mind, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win is sure to keep the attention of even the most intrepid of adventurers as its stunning graphics and cowboy soundtrack transport players to the Wild West.”