Adda52, has engaged Concept PR as their public relations agency

Adda52.com is the pioneer of online poker in India. Poker is not just any card game, but a game which helps to enhance one’s mathematical and observation skills. It helps one to take quick decisions, pushing one to be calm and patient to perform well in the game. Adda52.com, having 2 Mn+ registered users enable users to play the game anytime and anywhere with an insurance of a safe & secure platform. The brand is also the founding member of All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and working committee members of Skill Games Federation in AIGF and Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Apart from hosting exciting online cash game and tournaments, Adda52.com also organizes the Deltin Poker Tournament which is India’s biggest offline Poker tournament held at Goa and Sikkim. It is also the exclusive Brand License partner for World Poker Tour, an international poker tournament series.



Mr. Naveen Goyal joined as Adda52 CEO in 2019 and his journey has been wonderful so far with Adda52 scaling new heights under his able leadership. He is a visionary and a veteran in the gaming industry with about two decades of experience. He has been instrumental in running several successful online ventures. Driven by a player-centric approach, he has taken up some game-changing moves. Having prolific experiences across ecommerce/travel/gaming space, he played a key role in large matrix organizations.



