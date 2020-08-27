Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – August 27, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

BonusFinder expands U.S. reach with Tennessee licence



BonusFinder.com has been granted an affiliate licence to operate in Tennessee, further expanding its reach in the burgeoning U.S. market.

BonusFinder has quickly established itself as a leading licensed affiliate site for online gambling in the U.S. market, now holding licences in six states including Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Tennessee’s sports betting law entered into force in 2019, opening the doors for online betting to take place in the state for the first time. Four operators have so far submitted applications for a licence with the regulator planning for the market to go live no later than November 1.

Since the repeal of PASPA in August 2018, 17 U.S. states have regulated sports betting with only five – Delaware, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – opening up igaming.

BonusFinder was founded in 2019 with a goal to allow people to “play with more” at their favourite casino or sportsbook and has created simple to use tools to allow players of all levels to find the perfect bonus that suits their playing style.

Soft2Bet launches Irokobet

Casino platform provider Soft2Bet has unveiled Irokobet, an innovative new casino and sportsbook brand.

The product offers customers a unique selection of engaging casino games, as well as virtuals, live casino options and an immersive sportsbook experience for players based in New Zealand and several African markets.

Irokobet marks the most recent addition to the company’s dynamic multi-brand portfolio, now comprised of more than 20 online sportsbooks and casinos, including CampoBet, Wazamba and Frumzi.

Soft2Bet currently operates with SGA, MGA and Curacao licences, and is set to receive further certification from within the EU certification in the near future.

GrooveGaming brings Caletta Gaming to some of the world’s top gambling brands.

Aggregator GrooveGaming has announced a new game content integration with specialist game-developer Caletta Gaming, providing a channel for Caletta Gaming to reach some of the biggest names in global gaming.

GrooveGaming’s powerful platform includes over 4000 casino games as well as a wealth of aggregated content ranging from slots, online casino and live casino, to poker and table games, that operators can access via easy integration to drive player engagement and revenue.

Caleta Gaming provides a distinctive range of premium online and mobile gaming solutions with a specific focus on Latin America, one of the global market’s fastest-growing areas. This deal will see GrooveGaming welcome Caleta Gaming’s content to one of the most rapidly growing aggregator platforms.

Playzido Announces Partnership Agreement with DreamTech Gaming

B2B games platform, Playzido, today signed a partnership agreement with DreamTech Gaming to incorporate their rapidly growing portfolio of high-performance casino games onto the Playzido platform.

Having successfully established themselves in the core Asian markets, DreamTech Gaming now has its eyes firmly set on European expansion. With a focus on combining versatile casino content with unique game mechanics and themes, DreamTech Gaming’s content targets a large cross section of audience. Their flagship titles include Legendary Tales, Book of Tao and Blood Wolf, with lots of fresh content on the horizon.

This deal will provide DreamTech Gaming will access to Playzido’s growing portfolio of operators including 888 Casino, William Hill, Betsson, GVC and LeoVegas.

Online Casino & Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with leading Casino provider Fortune Factory Studios™

Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ increase their offering in a new partnership with casino provider Fortune Factory Studios™.

The partnership includes Fortune Factory Studios™ full collection of games including popular slots like Romanov Riches, Long Mu Fortunes, Aliyas Wishes, Tiki Mania, Village People Macho Moves, Showdown Saloon and many more.

Betzest continues to increase its operations since its launch in July 2018. Betzest is quickly becoming one of the world’s leaders in offering online sportsbook and casino games.

After adding to its portfolio MGA license, many key payment methods and casino providers Betzest now offers a great selection of live casino games to ensure amazing entertainment, user experience and adrenaline to their players. This is another significant step in Betzest™ rapid expansion. The company is looking forward to announcing more collaborations with other leading providers lined up for Q3, 2020.

Pragmatic Play agrees collaboration deal with BetMotion

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has signed an agreement with BetMotion to see its full slot offering live with the leading Brazilian operator.

BetMotion will soon be able to offer the supplier’s full portfolio, including latest release Jungle Gorilla, as well as the company’s growing Megaways™ selection and the hit John Hunter series.

The operator will also have access to Pragmatic Play’s growing collection of scratchcards and table games.

This partnership marks the first time Pragmatic Play will enter the Brazilian market, as the company continues to grow at a rapid rate in Latin America, following the launch of its first hub in the region earlier this year.

BetGames.TV pens global partnership with NSoft

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has continued to boost its international reach in a deal with platform provider NSoft.

Under the agreement, NSoft’s platform partners will gain access to the studio’s highly engaging game collection, including Baccarat, Wheel of Fortune and its newly optimised lottery offering – proven to greatly increase player engagement.

The deal further boosts BetGames.TV’s customer reach in regulated markets across the globe, following an impressive succession of commercial agreements signed by the supplier with tier one partners in recent months.

Kalamba Games pushes innovation in partnership with Reelzone

Kalamba Games has successfully integrated Bullseye, its Remote Gaming Server (RGS), with Reelzone’s innovative hybrid social/real money tournament platform.

Reelzone is a brand new intelligent marketing platform comprising a suite of services where casino game providers can market their games in a hybrid social casino context. It allows providers to leverage the growth and opportunity in the Social Casino Gaming space. The launch tournament will feature Kalamba’s hit Blazing Bull and starts on Monday 31st August, and players will also gain access to the monthly Coin League which will enable them to play all of Kalamba’s slots that are available on the site.

As Casino Races and Welcome Bonuses have been the cornerstone of the industry for a long time, Reelzone wants to reimagine the way to market games and entice players by giving them the chance to interact with the games through Free-to-Play slot tournaments with a chance of winning real cash prizes.

This integration underlines Kalamba’s commitment to innovating in the industry and has real potential to reach previously untapped markets. Kalamba’s substantial portfolio of games will be available on the platform including hit titles such as Sky Hunters and Blazing Bull, and newly-released Maui Millions.

Gameskraft enters the Guinness World Records for hosting the largest online rummy tournament on Rummyculture

Marking yet another milestone in its impressive journey, India’s fastest growing new-age gaming company Gameskraft has recently created a Guinness World Record for organising the world’s largest online rummy tournament. Hosted on Rummyculture, Gameskraft’s dedicated platform for skill-based rummy, the record-breaking feat saw over 109 thousand Indians participating in the competition that had a cumulative prize pool of INR 12 lakh.

Since its inception, Gameskraft has been making strong waves within the Indian gaming industry – currently valued at an estimated INR 3,500 crore – with innovative gaming offerings. Rummyculture, for instance, has several lakh users across the country and has an average of 1 lakh users playing rummy online at any given time. Through the platform, Gameskraft aims to tap into the growing digital opportunity for online skill-based mobile gaming, which has steadily been gaining traction amongst Indians across demographics and geographies.