MoneyMatrix-to-offer-Sofort’s-payment-processing-method

Monday, August 24th, 2020, Malta

Payment processing gateway MoneyMatrix extends its portfolio of payment methods through a new partnership with Sofort. Owned by Klarna, the most highly valued fintech in Europe, Sofort will make available its smooth and user-friendly payment method to MoneyMatrix’s merchants.

Giving access to 230+ payment methods, MoneyMatrix is an EU licensed Financial Institution and PCI DSS Level 1 Certified payment gateway for real money gaming, sports betting, forex, or digital industries. Through the newly inked agreement, MoneyMatrix will further enhance its payment portfolio by integrating Sofort.

Sofort offers a payment method that operates on the principle of an online bank transfer, allowing users to make a wire transfer via their online banking account in an easy, quick and secure way.

Currently, Sofort covers 14 markets (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Poland, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Sweden and Finland), as well as six currencies (EUR, GBP, PLN, HUF, CHF, CZK).

Samoil Dolejan, CEO of MoneyMatrix, says: “We are continuously working on improving coverage and we are pleased to get the Sofort solution straight from the source. MoneyMatrix is currently catering to clients across several industries, including iGaming, eCommerce or digital, and Sofort is a very well-known and trusted solution in these markets. I am certain that working together will significantly benefit our merchants, and both our team and I are pleased to have reached the current agreement.”

Robert Buennick, CEO of Sofort GmbH, comments: “Our work with MoneyMatrix allows operators in the iGaming industry to set up their payment infrastructure in the most efficient way and offer their customers one of the most popular used payment options in the market. We look forward to continuing our partnership and allowing even more consumers to experience Klarna payment solutions.”

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna’s offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Klarna has enabled over 85 million consumers to pay with ease and convenience.

Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna’s innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is the most highly valued fintech in Europe with a valuation of $5.5bn and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,000 employees and is active in 17 countries.

For more information, visit www.klarna.com.

About MoneyMatrix

MoneyMatrix is the latest generation of processing platform that encompasses all operators’ payment processing and risk management needs. Utilising the best of breed technologies, MoneyMatrix can provide payment routing, risk management and KYC solutions globally through a single integration.

Based in St. Julians Malta, MoneyMatrix is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority and is PCI Level 1 Certified. MoneyMatrix is part of the EveryMatrix Group of companies.

Learn more at www.moneymatrix.com