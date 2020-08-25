Gaming-Laboratories-International-(GLI®)-promotes-Karen-Sierra-Hughes-to-Vice-President

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (August 24, 2020) – Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has promoted Karen Sierra-Hughes to Vice President of Latin America and Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to announce Karen’s promotion and signaling our absolute commitment to the gaming industry’s success throughout Latin America and the Caribbean in all its forms – land-based, lottery, and online,” said GLI President/CEO James R. Maida.

“Karen has been an integral part of GLI’s mission in Latin America and the Caribbean. She and her team work in close collaboration with government officials – as well as gaming and lottery suppliers and operators – helping them navigate the future of gaming. Their expertise supports these stakeholders’ efforts in establishing well-regulated environments and a successful and sustainable industry. Karen’s leadership, knowledge and passion for her client’s success translates into the appreciation that the industry and her team have for what she does.”

Sierra-Hughes received Latin American Gaming Hall of Fame’s prestigious Recognition Award at the 2019 Juegos Miami gaming conference and was listed in the 2019 iGaming Business Magazine´s 10 Most Influential Women List. She is a sought-after speaker and has appeared at dozens of international gaming conferences around the world.

Sierra-Hughes has been with GLI since 2004, driving GLI’s strategy for both regulatory and business development throughout the Latin America and Caribbean region. Prior to joining GLI, she practiced law in the Republic of Panama and was later appointed Legal Director of the Panama Gaming Control Board.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly two million items and has tested equipment for more than 475 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI was named “Responsible Business of the Year” by Global Gaming Awards in 2019 for its social responsibility in charitable giving, diversity and inclusion, green initiatives, and responsible gaming support and education. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.