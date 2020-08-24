The first iGaming race in history EVER!

Yes, you got it right! The very first iGaming race will be held soon.

Are you ready to boost your endorphins? It starts and ends with one run, packed with loads of fun to ensure that you’ll feel absolutely alive.

The dynamic and creative slot provider Endorphina from Czech Republic is anticipated to welcome you at the very first iGaming race – Endorphina Fun Run, happening in Malta, St. Julians, on November 16th, just one day before the grand SIGMA exhibition.

Let the breeze of the Mediterranean Sea embrace you in a warm and hot welcome. The upcoming autumn season may seem to be the same as usual, but Endorphina decided to make it truly memorable and to organize the very first Endorphina Fun Run to get your endorphins pumping like never before.

It’s time to break your morning routine and follow the call of Endorphina by running these epic 6 kms. Running through the shores and the gorgeous streets of St. Julians, all the participants will get a chance to enjoy the perfect weather and the beautiful Maltese scenery along the route.

For every champion who participates, they’ll be covered by Endorphina’s prepared medical aid, lockers, and dressing rooms. Every single participant will get awarded with a customized medal and an annual supply of adrenaline to remember this historical event.

It’s just one more stretch to get you closer to the most ambitious event of the year.

Are you ready to snatch a trophy and become the first ever iGaming running champion?

Are you ready for the unusual yet satisfying networking opportunities?

Are you ready to boost your endorphins?

It’s your time to run the race of your life.

All the detailed information can be found here https://endorphina.com/fun-run

About Endorphina

Endorphina is a popular slot game provider known for its creative twists and trendy games. Since 2014, they’ve been offering their games on the market and don’t plan to slow down any time soon. They’re an ambitious team of passionate professionals based in Prague, Czech Republic. Endorphina releases an incredible range of games, each with characteristics that will appeal to a different type of player – leaving no one behind. Their themes and graphics undoubtedly create an initial attraction; however, the players’ love comes from their solid mathematics. The Internet is full of breathtaking big wins from their slots. With the range of exciting features and opportunities to gamble, Endorphina’s games will be loved by both the beginners that are just starting to dive into the world of online casinos to High Rollers that prefer to bet and to win big.