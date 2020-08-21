UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar Odds

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

It’s back to the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas this Saturday night with a Fight Night card headlined by a bantamweight bout between American Frankie Edgar and Brazil’s Pedro Munhoz. The main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET and is available in the United States on ESPN and ESPN+.

Edgar-Munhoz has been scheduled/moved around a few times, including once because Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19. It was most recently scheduled for last weekend’s UFC 252, but then the organization decided to make it the main event of this card.

The 38-year-old Edgar (23-8) has long been a fan favorite who won the UFC’s lightweight title way back in April 2010 over BJ Penn. “The Answer” defended it twice before losing back-to-back bouts to Benson Henderson. Edgar then moved to featherweight and lost a title fight to Jose Aldo. Edgar got another shot at Aldo for the belt at UFC 200 and lost again.

Edgar then fought Max Holloway for the featherweight championship last July and lost by unanimous decision, and that almost surely will be the last title shot Edgar ever gets. He comes off a first-round TKO loss to Chan Sung Jung in December. That loss apparently was the impetus for Edgar to move to bantamweight. He is +205 for Saturday.

Petr Yan is the bantamweight champion and Munhoz (18-4) is ranked fifth. The 33-year-old is a former bantamweight champion in the Resurrection Fighting Alliance. Munhoz joined the UFC in 2014 and has yet to get a title shot. “The Young Punisher” had a three-fight winning streak snapped in June 2019 by unanimous decision to Aljamain Sterling, who is ranked No. 2 in the division. Munhoz has won exactly half his fights by submission and lost all four by decision. He is a -265 favorite.

A couple of bouts were pushed off this card for various reasons, including the co-main event of Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall due to an undisclosed injury to Romero. That has been replaced by a light heavyweight fight between Americans Ovince Saint Preux and the rising Alonzo Menifield – neither is ranked in the division.

The 37-year-old Saint Preux (24-14) is a former University of Tennessee football player. “OSP” has spent the majority of his career at light heavyweight but moved up to heavyweight for his last bout and lost by split decision to Ben Rothwell. Menifield (9-1), 32, suffered his first loss in June, a unanimous decision to Devin Clark. Menifield is -135 for this one with Saint Preux at +105.