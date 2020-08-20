Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – August 20, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

IMG ARENA signs long term extension with Brazilian Liga Nacional de Basquete

IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has secured a six-season extension to its global* live streaming partnership with the Brazilian Liga Nacional de Basquete (LNB).

The deal covers an increased number of NBB matches and the Copa Super 8.

Launched in December 2008, the LNB brought together the top tiers of Brazilian professional basketball teams in an effort to make basketball the second most popular sport in Brazil, behind soccer.

EveryMatrix inks RGS Matrix agreement with Wild Boars

EveryMatrix announces the second RGS Matrix partnership with Wild Boars, newly launched gaming studio that aims to bring creative storytelling and a fresh feel to the gaming industry.

Launched in 2019 as EveryMatrix sixth standalone solution, RGS Matrix enables gaming development teams to distribute, manage, and report upon a proprietary game product portfolio.

This ‘out of the box’ remote gaming server was built on an open architecture and caters for outstanding player experience, consistent deployment, and quicker content integration.

Online casino software provider Slotegrator has joined forces with game developer Evoplay Entertainment

Two noteworthy companies in the iGaming industry, casino software provider and aggregator Slotegrator and casino game developer Evoplay Entertainment, have announced a partnership. This cooperation makes all of Evoplay Entertainment’s games available for integration into online gambling platforms via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Game developer Evoplay Entertainment has a clear mission of revolutionizing the player experience through innovations in gameplay. The company designs 3D and VR slot games and also offers table and instant games with fascinating features. All of the developer’s products have an adaptive design that makes gameplay comfortable on any device and are presented in full HD resolution, dramatically enhancing their visual appeal.

Online Casino & Bookmaker BETZEST goes live with leading Casino provider Foxium

Online Bookmaker and Casino Betzest increase their offering in a new partnership with innovative casino provider Foxium.

The agreement covers Foxium full collection of games including popular slots like Boom Pirates, Stumpy McDoodles, The Great Albini, Adelia The Fortune Wielder, Astro Legends: Lyra and Erion, Vampire: The Masquerade – Las Vegas and many more.

Betzest continues to increase its operations since its launch in July 2018. Betzest is quickly becoming one of the world’s leaders in offering unrivalled sports betting and casino games.

After adding to its portfolio many key payment methods and casino providers Betzest now offers a great selection of live casino games to ensure amazing entertainment, user experience and adrenaline to their players. This is another significant step in Betzest rapid expansion. The company is looking forward to announcing more collaborations with other leading providers lined up for Q3, 2020.

Aristocrat Technologies Brings Award-Winning MarsX Cabinet to Uruguay

Casino players in Uruguay are now Xperiencing the difference with Aristocrat Technologies’ new and award-winning gaming sensation, the MarsX cabinet. Aristocrat has brought the thrilling MarsX to Montevideo, Uruguay with its long-time casino partners Codere and Dirección General de Casinos.

MarsX touched down in Uruguay at Casino Carrasco, Sala Montevideo Shopping, and Sala 18 de julio. Players can discover the out-of-this-world joy of play on the MarsX with fan-favorite titles Phoenix Storm, Lion Charge, Ji Cai, and Guo Nian.

HIT Slots are coming to Romania!

The rumors got it right! The wait is over. The popular and bright slots provider Endorphina is bringing its slots to Romanian operators and its local players.

The company has been granted a Class II license by the Romanian regulator (ONJN) allowing it to enter the country’s regulated market. Thanks to this license, Endorphina Games will be permitted to provide local gambling operators with their versatile portfolio of 73+ trendy games, certified for the Romanian market by GLI.

The Class 2 license is required for B2B providers specialized in the gambling industry which are supplying products/services to B2C operators licensed in Romania. The applicant is required to have its entire IT system audited by a specialized testing laboratory that holds a Class 2 license, while the gambling software must be certified by a Class 2 licensed certifier, including the random number generator and return-to-player percentage for each game. Endorphina has passed all these tests successfully and proved its reliability.

Hacksaw Gaming signs with Microgaming

Casino content provider Hacksaw Gaming are excited to announce a deal with leading supplier and aggregator of online casino software, Microgaming.

Significantly expanding Hacksaw Gaming’s market reach and brand visibility, the agreement marks a huge milestone for the casino content provider, with their gaming content being made available through Microgaming’s content aggregation platform during Q3.

The collaboration will see Hacksaw’s leading games, including Stick ‘Em, Cubes and Scratch Platinum, go live across Microgaming’s customer base, which is made up of some of the biggest industry names.

Microgaming provides over 800+ global gaming brands with access to a uniquely diverse and premium offering of over 1,000 games, including legendary and branded slots, record-breaking progressive jackpot games, exclusive studio content and top-performing partner games.

Parimatch and RubyPlay announce partnership

Parimatch announces the launch of RubyPlay, a new brand within the igaming industry focused on creating and developing player-facing content…..

Parimatch and leading game studio RubyPlay have announced that they have agreed a new partnership to distribute RubyPlay’s content via the Tain platform to Parimatch players, predominantly in the CIS region.

Speaking of new partnership, Ittai Zur, Chief Operating Officer at RubyPlay said: “We are thrilled to have agreed this partnership with the fantastic teams at Parimatch and Tain. It enables us to provide our engaging content to players using the Parimatch sites, and we believe that they will be well received in that region.”

Eugene Saveliev, Head of Casino at Parimatch, said: “I am very happy to announce that we finally integrated RubyPlay into our games portfolio. For Parimatch this is a great opportunity to add value to our existing portfolio of games and to offer an unrivalled and unique gaming experience to our clients”

Andrew Mayer, Head of Account Management and Helpdesk from Tain said: “This exciting partnership with Parimatch and RubyPlay continues to demonstrate Tain’s commitment to integrating the industry’s finest developers and operators. Tain is proud to provide innovative and seamless software solutions that create an optimal online gaming ecosystem for all partners involved. We can’t wait for Parimatch’s esteemed clients to experience RubyPlay’s acclaimed games, all made possible through our bespoke TAIN Casino platform.”

ORYX Gaming debuts in Bulgaria with Palms Bet deal

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), is entering the Bulgarian market after striking a deal with local operator Palms Bet.

Palms Bet has been operating in the Bulgarian market for over six years and is a well-established and renowned brand in the country. The operator offers over 240 casino games as well as an extensive sportsbook and unique products such as a loyalty programme.

As part of the deal, Palms Bet will launch content from ORYX’s premium platform partner Gamomat Games, via ORYX Hub.

Gamomat Games offers over 100 titles exclusive to ORYX with features including unique in-game features and side-game jackpots that have proven to be extremely popular with players. Top performing titles such as Crystal Ball, Fancy Fruits and Ramses Book will be made available to Palms Bet’s Bulgarian players.

Palms Bet will also get access to ORYX’s Player Engagement Platform, In-Game Tournaments and Leaderboards tools, which will help the operator grow overall gaming activity, player engagement, conversion and retention rates.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 17 other major jurisdictions.

Enteractive launches iGaming Padel League with Padel Malta

Enteractive, the leader in player reactivation and retention for iGaming brands, has partnered with Padel Malta to launch the inaugural iGaming Padel League in Malta, highlighting the love for this fast-growing sport amongst the iGaming sector.

Padel Malta opened its doors in February this year and has since managed to attract a lot of interest for padel in Malta. A sense of community and a friendly sporting atmosphere have contributed to the club’s success.

Padel is a racquet sport typically played in doubles on a court around a third the size of a tennis court. The game can be explained as a mix between tennis and squash, with a net in the middle and four walls surrounding the court, off which the balls can be played.

Ten teams will battle it out over three months to claim the title of Enteractive Padel League Champions 2020, beginning Monday 7th September for a weekly Monday event at Padel Malta in Pembroke.

The sport has proliferated in recent years, with an internationally recognised World Padel Tour and many European countries now including their own Padel Associations. In Malta, the sport is popular with many expats living and working on the island in the iGaming industry.