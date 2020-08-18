Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – August 18, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

BetQL Parent Company, QL Gaming Group, Acquires TennisInsight.com and Proprietary Motorsports Database

The QL Gaming Group (QLGG), a leading direct to consumer sports data and iGaming affiliate platform, today announced the acquisition of TennisInsight, the world’s largest online tennis community.

TennisInsight specialises in crowdsourcing data for the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Davis/Fed Cup, Challenger and International Tennis Federation (ITF). The premium tennis statistics site has data on all 550,00 professional matches since 2000, including player ratings and actual vs predicted odds. TennisInsight also boasts 400,000 user-generated predictions.

This latest partnership will expand the capabilities of BetQL, QLGG’s sports betting analytics platform for casual bettors, to include both men’s and women’s professional tennis.

Franco Digital and GAMING1 partner for international expansion Franco Digital, R. Franco Group’s digital division, has signed an agreement with leading gaming and sports betting partner GAMING1, in a move that further enhances both companies’ growing worldwide appeal and development.

The deal gives GAMING1’s customers access to R. Franco Digital’s extensive catalogue of hit games such as Time Lab, Fortune Jungle and Magic Jewels, as well as R Franco Digital’s range of EGR-shortlisted award products and services, including its IRIS platform.

Likewise, GAMING1’s catalogue of 120+ in-house games are to be incorporated into R Franco Digital’s Spanish operator brand, Wanabet.

One of the gaming industry’s largest operators, GAMING1 operates more than 20 online gaming brands with land-based partner operators in Spain, Portugal, France, Serbia, Peru and Colombia.

With shared operations set to start in Belgium, their strategic partnership will extend to Spain (with circus.es), as well as Colombia (with zamba.com), with Malta to also follow.

Leadstar Media heads Down Under with launch of MyBettingSites.com/nz

Igaming affiliate Leadstar Media is expanding their global reach south of the equator with the recent launch of their New Zealand based betting comparison site, mybettingsites.com/nz/.

Leadstar Media, the sportsbook affiliate with a presence in over 18 markets has added a 19th to their list after launching a website in New Zealand. The site is hosted on one of their flagship domains, Mybettingsites.com, which allows Leadstar Media to easily roll out sites in new markets.

Rightlander Radar launched

Rightlander.com, the most powerful affiliate compliance tool in the market, has launched Rightlander Radar which identifies unethical and misleading messages behind paywalls.

With the gambling industry under increased regulatory scrutiny in the U.K. regarding misleading marketing, one of the areas that has caused concern and is among the hardest to police is that of subscription content. Tipsters, matched betting sites and affiliate newsletters often fly under the radar using direct mail, software downloads or password access to distribute content.

In response, Rightlander Radar is now available to all iGaming operators from August 2020 to start identifying and monitoring private channels that carry this content and to investigate serious incidents or issues highlighted by the regulator. This provides an extra layer of compliance analysis to affiliate compliance processes and requires minimal time to manage.

VBET signs three-year Football Federation of Armenia deal

VBET has reached an agreement with the Football Federation of Armenia to sponsor both the Armenian Premier League and the Armenian Cup for the upcoming three seasons. The competitions will be named VBET Armenia Premier League and VBET Armenian Cup respectively.

The three-year agreement will become the biggest sponsorship deal in Armenia’s football history and contribute to the local football development.

BF Games debuts in Latvia with Klondaika

Creative development studio BF Games has entered the Latvian market for the first time after taking its content live with local operator Klondaika.

Klondaika’s customers now have access to 36 of BF Games’ best performing titles, including classic hits such as Stunning Hot, Royal Crown, Book of Ming and Energy Stars.

Klondaika has been operating land-based gambling halls in Latvia since 1993 and is now growing its local online brand, offering over 500 casino games as well as live casino and a sportsbook.

The deal marks yet another market entry for BF Games with the supplier’s exciting content library now available to players in numerous regulated markets, including the U.K., Malta, Romania and Georgia.

ESA Gaming live with BetPlay in Colombia through Italtronic partnership

BetPlay has become the first operator to offer a legal poker platform in Colombia, provided through a joint venture between Italtronic and ESA Gaming.

BetPlay is the first operator in the jurisdiction to offer ESA Gaming’s poker product including Texas Hold’em, Omaha and tournaments.

The games have already generated great interest since the launch and the numbers of new customer sign-ups has exceeded initial expectations.

BetPlay is thrilled to have the unique opportunity to be able to offer this product to an avant-garde and rapidly growing audience.

NetEnt launches live casino in Lithuania with Betsafe

Following a series of portfolio enhancements, the supplier’s live casino games are now available to players In Lithuania for the first time.

NetEnt has made its debut in Lithuania following a successful integration of its live casino games with Betsson Group’s Betsafe brand, strengthening the supplier’s stronghold in regulated European markets.

NetEnt Live’s portfolio has recently undergone a major revamp with a series of enhancements to the player experience, including upgrades to the user interface and navigation to make for a more intuitive design. It has also bolstered its offering with new additions such as Auto Roulette Studio and Perfect Blackjack, which are now available to Betsafe players in Lithuania. Lithuanian players with Betsafe can now enjoy NetEnt’s full portfolio of Live Casino games as well as a tailor-made branded auto roulette studio.

In a first of its kind for NetEnt, this collaboration sees NetEnt being the only Live Casino provider with Betsafe for 8 weeks and NetEnt Live games will only be available with Betsafe.

GrooveGaming gets a gem of a deal with RubyPlay

Aggregator GrooveGaming, fast-becoming a global reference point in aggregation and dedicated operator services, has announced a new partnership with RubyPlay that further expands the available content on the technology platform.

Created with the aim of easy and fast content delivery for the igaming industry, GrooveGaming has frequently hit the headlines over the past couple of years, with a global growth trajectory that has impressively seen the brand reach all 6 continents, based on delivering rapid integrations and high-quality customer service, together with unrivalled technology tools. This latest signing with RubyPlay highlights the attractiveness of GrooveGaming’s portfolio with operators and players alike.

BtoBet announces agreement with Tola Mobile for payment simplification in multiple markets in Africa

BtoBet has announced a partnership with Africa-focused payment provider Tola Mobile, in an agreement that will see the leading platform provider in Africa boost its payment gateway portfolio, whilst at the same time simplifying the betting experience for the local players.

Through the agreement BtoBet will provide its partners with Tola’s Mobile Wallet technology, allowing for multiple market transactions, through a simple consistent single API across multiple regions.

In addition to the support of Mobile Wallet integrations, the Tola platform also supports credit card payments, initially in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.

Through this agreement BtoBet’s partners will also have the provision of the Mobile Wallet integration for the funding of Accounts and payout of Winnings/Prizes, as well as SMS notifications to the player, ‘Betting by SMS’ instruction and fully customized USSD Menus replicating website functions on every type of handset, with the main aim of simplifying the bet placement and money withdrawal procedure, while still maintaining control of the funds within the merchant’s own dedicated Paybill.

BetGames.TV takes games live with Doradobet

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has further extended its Latin American reach in a deal with Doradobet.

BetGames.TV’s immersive stable of titles, including Baccarat and Wheel of Fortune, are live on the operator’s site in Peru and Central America, with additional regional markets set to follow.

Doradobet’s leading white-label platform, VirtualSoft, will also directly integrate the provider’s innovative product suite, allowing players and third-party operator groups from across the continent to enjoy its hit games.

Habanero boosts global reach with Marathonbet

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has launched with leading operator Marathonbet via the company’s .com website.

With a popular sportsbook and casino catering to players across an impressive range of global markets, Marathonbet is among the industry’s best-known brands.

The operator will integrate Habanero’s engaging 150+ games catalogue in its entirety, including recent hits such as Techno Tumble, Hey Sushi and the immersive classic Scopa.

Playson signs content deal with Casino Days

Newly-launched operator Casino Days has selected casino software provider Playson to supply its popular site with a range of hit games.

CasinoDays.com is the first casino brand created by Rhino Entertainment, the new B2C igaming group founded by industry veterans and led by Managing Director Ross Parkhill. It serves customers across several regions, boasting multi-lingual and multi-currency options alongside a wide variety of top-tier games.

The operator will integrate a selection of Playson’s popular titles, including Solar Queen, Vikings Fortune: Hold and Win and Solar Temple, as well as the studio’s immersive Funky Fruits series and its Timeless Fruits Slots portfolio.

Casino Days is also set to benefit from the addition of Playson’s integration-free engagement tools, which have been demonstrated to significantly increase player retention.

Yggdrasil content live with PokerStars

Yggdrasil is pleased to announce that its award-winning slot and casino content can now be found at PokerStars.

PokerStars’ U.K. customers can now access top-hit Sahara Nights, with blockbuster titles Valley of the Gods and Multifly set to follow. Other games in Yggdrasil’s portfolio of high-performing casino content will be rolled out over the following weeks and months across dot-com markets as well as in regulated jurisdictions including Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Spain and Romania.

PokerStars Casino is one of the most popular online casinos in the world by its player base, with some of the biggest and newest games available.

BlueRibbon Software strikes strategic partnership with The Stars Group

B2B marketing platform provider BlueRibbon Software is proud to announce it has signed a strategic partnership deal with one of the largest international tier-one operators, The Stars Group.

The agreement with BlueRibbon will see the Canadian gaming and online gambling giant implement new, cutting-edge jackpot-based promotions across its online casino assets throughout its multi-national jurisdictions.

Aligned with regulatory landscapes across the globe, the BlueRibbon platform, and its powerful tailored gamification infrastructure, will enable cross-channel applications, ensuring The Stars Group competitive edge over its contenders by offering bespoke player experiences, rewarding the operators’ users with a new layer of excitement and anticipation during gameplay to drive player experience and brand loyalty.

EveryMatrix inks RGS Matrix agreement with Wild Boars

EveryMatrix announces the second RGS Matrix partnership with Wild Boars, newly launched gaming studio that aims to bring creative storytelling and a fresh feel to the gaming industry.

Launched in 2019 as EveryMatrix sixth standalone solution, RGS Matrix enables gaming development teams to distribute, manage, and report upon a proprietary game product portfolio.

This ‘out of the box’ remote gaming server was built on an open architecture and caters for outstanding player experience, consistent deployment, and quicker content integration.