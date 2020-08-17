Casumo acquires CasinoSecret in its first M&A deal

Mobile-first gaming group and industry innovator, Casumo, announces its first acquisition as it inks a deal to purchase CasinoSecret, the fast-growing online casino with a distinct retention model and unique market expertise, which complements the group’s growing portfolio within the online gaming space.



CasinoSecret, founded in 2018, operates under an MGA license. The Malta-based operator, with its focus on player experience, brings further excellence in product and marketing to the group across multiple markets.



“We have developed an ambitious and exciting collaboration with the team at CasinoSecret, which made the merger a clear next step from all perspectives,” says Shelly Suter-Hadad, Chief Executive Officer of​ ​Casumo​. “The acquisition will enable us to further leverage the strong synergies and shared direction of both businesses, while taking our group portfolio to the next level.”



“Our ongoing drive to deliver the best online casino experience through innovation and high local relevance fits Casumo’s mission well,” says Nadir Ounissi, Chief Executive Officer at​ ​CasinoSecret​. “Together we now open new doors to shared expertise and exciting opportunities across the brands.”



The acquisition follows Casumo’s initial purchase of a 40% stake in CasinoSecret at the end of 2019 and the development of a thriving partnership between the two companies. As this move signals, Casumo’s growth strategy includes a combination of performance and market-driven growth of existing brands, the building and introduction of new brands and products, as well as the addition of valuable assets to its portfolio through acquisition.



About Casumo

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Malta, Casumo is an innovative, award-winning and mobile-first online gaming group, providing fun and safe casino and sportsbook products. Through innovation and excellence in technology and design, its growing portfolio of brands that includes Casumo and Dunder continues to disrupt the gaming industry. www.casumo.com​ ​www.dunder.com



About Casino

Secret CasinoSecret was founded in 2018 in Malta and is known for its pioneering approach to marketing as well as its innovative rewards programme. The operator’s cashback model is unique to the industry and was designed with player satisfaction at its core. ​www.casinosecret.com



For more information, contact ​[email protected]