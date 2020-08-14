G2E Asia announces focus on 2021, postpones 2020 events

Macau – August 13, 2020 – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia – the marketplace for the Asian gaming and entertainment industry – announced the rescheduling of 2020 events in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. G2E Asia will return to the Venetian Macao, from May 25-27, 2021, while G2E Asia @ the Philippines will reconvene at the Manila Marriott Hotel from November 10-11, 2021.

“G2E Asia made the difficult decision to postpone its 2020 shows as continued travel and restrictions present too much uncertainty for holding successful and safe events this year,” said Josephine Lee, chief operating officer, Reed Exhibitions China. “In consultation with our customers, exhibitors, and local authorities, we explored every option to safely hold these programs this year, but ultimately found the best course of action is to postpone for 2021.

“By shifting our focus to 2021, we can ensure that we meet the high expectations for these important events that we share with our valued attendees and exhibitors. This postponement will ease show preparations for all G2E stakeholders and allow us to focus on the safest and most successful G2E Asia events yet in 2021.

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming–entertainment industry.

About the American Gaming Association (AGA)

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events business. It combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 500 events in almost 30 countries across 43 industry sectors, attracting more than 7 million participants.

Our events, organized by 35 global offices, leverage industry expertise, large data sets and technology to enable our customers to generate billions of dollars of revenues for the economic development of local markets and national economies around the world. Reed Exhibitions is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexhibitions.com