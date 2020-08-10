Gaming in Holland announcement

Safety top priority at September Gaming in Holland Conference.

The long-awaited Remote Gaming Act will finally enter into force in early 2021, followed six months later by the opening of the regulated Dutch online market.

Learn of the latest developments at the upcoming Gaming in Holland Conference on September 22 in Amsterdam.

During your visit, your safety is our foremost concern!

Safe and fully Covid-19 compliant

Conference venue allows guests to keep 1.5 meters distance at all times.

Event will take place in a spacious room where you will be seated at large, round tables.

No networking and social events, but full conference program.

No queues: conference program and badge will be delivered to you by courier prior to the event.

Special venue app that enables you to participate in our event safely and responsibly.

Fully compliant with all applicable regulations and public health recommendations.

When & where

The 2020 Gaming in Holland Conference will take place on September 22. This year’s conference venue is the national monument “Beurs van Berlage,” one of Amsterdam’s most beloved buildings.

The “Beurs of Berlage” is easily reached by public transportation. Parking is available close to the conference venue.

Agenda & speakers

We are happy to announce our preliminary agenda and first confirmed speakers:

Keynote speech – René Janssen, Chairman of the Netherlands Gambling Authority

Advertising and best practices in regulated EU markets – Anne-Jaap Snijders, Chief Commercial Officer at Kindred Group

Responsible advertising from an Italian and pan-European perspective – Mauro De Fabritiis, Founder of MDF Partners

Covid-19 and problem gambling. What do we know? – Pieter Remmers, CEO of Assissa & Michael Auer, Director of neccton

IMGL Masterclass – Justin Franssen, Partner at Kalff Katz & Franssen

