FreeslotsHUB looks for new faces on board in marketing & research

FreeslotsHUB is recruiting three candidates to be a part of the new Marketing & Research Department in Melbourne, Australia. The recruits who will assemble this team are a Middle Project Manager, a Marketing Analyst/Consultant, and Intern.

FreeslotsHUB, an Australian based startup company in the field of the gaming industry, continues to evolve to deliver more high-quality slots to players all over the world. The company is taking the next step in the industry by hiring three new faces to create the Marketing & Research Department. The company aims to generate its casino research department to understand customers better, respond to market changes faster, and provide outstanding services to players.

Jeremy Smith, FreeslotsHUB Senior Business Project Manager, stated: “We are always glad to welcome talented and inspired people in our team to help us expand our business and enable the startup to provide outstanding services to all its players.”

The positions open for recruitment are:

Middle Project Manager: Candidate will be responsible for coordinating and managing the new team, setting and adhere to deadlines, and creating reports for the company’s manager. The right person for this role must have 2+ years of project management experience, excellent communication skills, be able to work in an agile environment, have strong motivation, and a keen understanding of the iGaming market.

Marketing Analyst/Consultant: The recruit will be responsible for taking a close look at the market trends and setting marketing and sales strategies for the startup. The right candidate must have a great sense of ownership, task management skills, and a keen eye for numbers. Prior work experience from 2 years is considered essential for this role.

Marketing Analyst Intern: The holder of this position will be responsible for making recommendations according to data analysis, creating reports, and communicating research results to the rest of the team. The right candidate must have excellent communication skills, intense research, analytical skills, strong time management skills, work on multiple projects, and a willingness to develop professional skills in this industry.

The recruits will have the chance to work with a team with years of experience in the industry and get to know it in more depth. It is a demanding field with constant changes and updates, but it offers the chance of outstanding career growth and development in a fast-paced environment. The M&R department will be responsible for analyzing data, creating customer profiles, branding the company’s image, and equity metrics. Moreover, it will drive social media and website traffic, distribute funnels, monitor customer retention, and create customer-centric goals for the company overall.

FreeslotsHUB has a history of putting maximum effort into creating a platform where players can find everything they need for a great slots gaming experience. If you want to be a part of a lively startup environment, making the most of your day in the office to create a positive experience for gamers worldwide, send us an email us with attached resume and a cover letter.

About FreeslotsHub

FreeslotsHUB is a startup company based in Australia with activity in the iGaming industry. The startup has created a safe online space for free slots games catering to players worldwide, particularly in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It is an online platform with 2 000+ free online pokies provided by top-rated slots providers worldwide. They continue to grow their audience every day, and the company always aims at creating an excellent experience for players.