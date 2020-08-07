mgm-resorts-launches-scheme-to-attract-remote-workers

MGM Resorts hopes its new marketing scheme will result in a significant uptick in the number of semi-permanent residents living at two of its Las Vegas casinos, even if only for a short period of time. The casino operator has launched “Viva Las Office” (which, if you want to get picky, should be La Office or Las Offices) as a way to attract remote workers to live, work and play in the gambling city. The coronavirus has forced a great number of people to start working from home, either temporarily or permanently, and MGM Resorts wants them to all descend on Las Vegas.

The casino operator explains in a press release, “As millions of employees continue to work from home for the foreseeable future, MGM Resorts International is unveiling a much-needed change of scenery with ‘Viva Las Office,’ the ultimate home-away-from-the-home office experience at Bellagio and ARIA.” The program offers three tiers with different perks that cover stays of three, four or five nights (or more, if desired). In addition to accommodations at the two properties, the packages also provide access to a dedicated MGM Resorts account executive, daily food and beverage credits and discounts for local touristy activities.

MGM Resorts President of Commercial and Growth Atif Rafiq explains, “We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience here at Bellagio and ARIA that combines work and play. These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering.”

There’s also an option to throw in discounted airfare on JSX, a private jet company, that should appeal to those with an aversion to flying in a cattle car. The Viva Las Office packages are surprisingly affordable (just watch out for any outrageous “resort fees”) and start at just $100 per night. There’s The Associate package, The Manager package and The Executive package, each with its own perks and amenities. The Executive, for example, will give you a Bellagio Salone Suit or ARIA City Corner Suite, $75 in nightly food and beverage credit, $125 the JSX flight, a full-day cabana rental and a poolside massage. The price for a JSX flight next weekend, flying from Burbank, California to Las Vegas, starts at $139.00 (plus fees) per leg, so the discount isn’t bad.

There are other options available to teleworkers, though, that might not make the MGM offer so appealing. Barbados has a pretty sweet deal available, and you get to run your toes through the sand while you work, before hitting a casino in the evening.