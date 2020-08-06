everymatrix-recruits-erik-nyman-to-establish-us-presence

Technology provider EveryMatrix recruits iGaming executive Erik Nyman to join its Leadership Team and lead the opening of the company’s first US office.

Erik Nyman will lead EveryMatrix’s expansion in the US market by building the organization as President Americas. With over 10 years of experience in the online gaming business, Erik is specialized in new market entries and strategic deals. His leadership and business acumen played a pivotal role in establishing NetEnt in the US.

CasinoEngine, the company’s iGaming and Integration Platform, will be the leading product for the expansion, following its massive success in several European markets.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, comments: “Expanding into the US is the next step for the organization. We have a strong European presence, very experienced teams, premium products on both casino and sports, so tackling more regulated markets is a logical strategic move for us.

“I welcome Erik to our team, and I personally admire his skills, experience, and determination. I am delighted that we can attract such talent in our Leadership Team. Erik will make our entry considerably more effective and successful.”

Erik Nyman, President Americas at EveryMatrix, says: “EveryMatrix offers the largest variety of products and functionality in the online gaming business. Their platform, entrepreneurial spirit and people have enabled their success, which has accelerated over the last years.

“Today EveryMatrix is among the leading turnkey suppliers in our industry. Success in the US requires great product, dedication and the ability to establish strong beneficial partnerships. The organization possesses all of those qualities, and I am very honoured to lead their expansion into the US and Americas.”

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company’s B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

