Habanero’s presence in Colombia gets hotter with Rush Street deal

Habanero – the gaming company, not the hot pepper – is gaining more traction in Colombia. It first stepped into the South American country earlier this year when it signed a deal with Codere to supply some of its iGaming games and solutions, and has now inked another deal that will give it an even larger piece of the action in the country. According to an announcement by the company from yesterday, Habanero is now set to provide content to Rush Street Gaming (RSG) through its Rush Street Interactive (RSI) iGaming arm.

RSI has a substantial footprint already and was the first gaming company out of the US to make a splash in Colombia. It operates the RushBet.co online sportsbook and casino, and has brought on Habanero to retune its product offerings in the country. RSI now has access to 50 slot and table game options, which are already live on the RushBet.co website. In addition, Habanero’s complete library, which includes 170 casino-style games, will be integrated into RSI’s US-facing social casinos going forward.

Habanero’s Vera Motto said of the new arrangement, “We are thrilled to partner with Rush Street Interactive, a highly acclaimed group with an impressive multi-brand portfolio. We’re honored to have been selected by an operator with such high standards and see this as testament to our record-breaking expansion over the past year. We look forward to a long and productive relationship together, especially when it comes to the US.”

The new arrangement should prove to be especially lucrative for Habanero. It marks the first time the company has gained access to the US iGaming market, and, as the market expands, it should be able to grow with it. Fueled by increased interest, the reversal of PASPA and, now, the coronavirus, iGaming is expected to become an industry worth almost $100 billion within four years.

Omar Calvo, Rushbet.co’s general manager, sees the new partnership as an excellent addition to the platform’s menu, stating, “Habanero is a premium quality provider with a widely celebrated product suite, so we are delighted to partner with them as we continue to grow our existing catalog of games for our players to enjoy. The supplier’s innovative slots and table games catalogue fits perfectly with our commitment to offer our players the most exciting mobile playing experience in Latin America, and we look forward to a productive commercial relationship across the Americas.”