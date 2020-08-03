Nick-Kyrgios-pulls-out-of-US-Open-with-Twitter-rant

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Australian bad boy of tennis, Nick Kyrgios, has something of a reputation for inflammatory comments. In recent weeks, however, Kyrgios has emerged as the truth-teller of the global pandemic when it comes to acting responsibly in and around the game of tennis.

Now, in a revealing social media video entitled ‘Dear Tennis’, in an apparent nod to Kyrgios’ hero, the basketball player Kobe Bryant, the Australian has derailed why he won’t be playing in the forthcoming U.S. Open, as well as ailing a few side-swipes at players whose behaviour he condemns.

Kyrgios declares in the video that he won’t be travelling to America, stating that he has decided to “remember what’s important, which is health and safety as a community”. He goes on to say that while “We can rebuild our sport and the economy, we can never recover lives lost.”

While it’s hardly a shock that Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, especially given his compatriot Ashleigh Barty did likewise just a few days ago, the timing of this video message is pretty clearly intended for maximum effect. Kyrgios is clearly frustrated with many aspects of the sport in which he has a prodigious talent. Many have questioned his Grand Slam record in the past and the questions about his ability to truly compete at the top level for a whole fortnight remain, but Kyrgios is showing integrity and reason behind his outbursts in recent days.

Kyrgios wasn’t going to win the 2020 U.S. Open whether it was staged in June or in September, which is when the trophy will eventually be lifted on the hard court inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The current world number 40 was a rank outsider who was priced at 40/1 weeks before the event; he’ll not be much shorter odds for the French Open.

The pertinence of Kyrgios’s words, however, during a time when not just the USTA but the sport of tennis itself are crying out for mature examples set by high-profile players, is clear. Where Novak Djokovic has gone after a money-spinning live event, Kyrgios has donated money to those less fortunate than him. Players such as Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov were associated with the Adria Cup, where a nightclub video later released on Twitter showed topless male players limbo-dancing. Kyrgios was quick to condemn those actions.

“You can’t be dancing on tables, money grabbing your way around Europe or trying to make a quick buck hosting an exhibition,” he said. “That’s just so selfish. Think of the other people for once, that is what this virus is about, it doesn’t care about your world ranking or how much money you have.”

You can watch the full video and recorded statement of Kyrgios right here and it makes for compelling viewing:

Dear Tennis,



I will not be playing this year at the US Open.



It hurts me at my core…But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you. #SincerelyYours, @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/7EecHNU82l — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 1, 2020

While tennis will always enjoy Kyrgios on the court, there are enough pointers to show that in the future, perhaps the controversial player might be a player to listen to in terms of the future of the game to protect players of all levels.