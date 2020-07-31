Aspire-Global-expands-its-game-offering-to-Switzerland

Earlier this month Pariplay received ISO/EIS 27001 certification which is a key criterion for the Swiss Federal Gaming Board ESBK. Close to 40 of Pariplay’s Swiss-certified slot titles, including Dragons of the North, Wolf Riches and Mystic Manor, are now available to players at Jackpots.ch.

Marcel Tobler, COO iGaming at Grand Casino Baden said: “We are thrilled to be one of the first online casino operators in Switzerland to offer Pariplay’s world-class casino games. We see their engaging content as an excellent addition to our existing portfolio at Jackpots.ch and believe they will be very well received by our players. We look forward to continuing to add Pariplay titles for our customers to return to, again and again, as our content partnership evolves.”

Adrian Bailey, Managing Director at Pariplay, said: “We are very pleased to already be moving into a new market so soon after obtaining our ISO certification, and to be working with a local industry pioneer like Grand Casino Baden and its Jackpots.ch online brand. The newly regulated Swiss online casino space has already proven to be a great success, so we see this as just a first step in a market with a significant future.”

